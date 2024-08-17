Man, 48, who held S'pore driving licence, dies after truck hit him & his stalled car along Johor highway

A 48-year-old man, holding a Singapore driving licence, was killed on the spot on Aug. 16 at around 1:10am after a tanker truck collided into him and his stalled car in Johor along the northbound segment of the North-South Expressway at the 53.2km mark.

The deceased, K. Sivanesan, had exited his stalled car and was about to push it to the emergency lane when he was struck by the tanker truck, whose driver had failed to brake as he did not spot the stationary vehicle.

According to Malaysia media Malay Mail and China Press, the man, who hailed from Batu Pahat in Johor, was travelling alone and driving a Honda HR-V.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both vehicles were travelling in the same direction from Johor Baru to Kuala Lumpur and the truck driver failed to spot the car due to the dark conditions.

The truck driver, 28, was not injured.

It was not revealed why the victim held a Singapore driving licence, a detail which was reported by China Press.

The victim sustained severe head injuries, and fractures to his legs and arms, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

China Press reported that the impact of the collision caused the car to spin towards the road divider in the middle of the road.

The victim's body has been sent for an autopsy and investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via China Press