Back

Man, 48, who held S'pore driving licence, dies after truck hit him & his stalled car along Johor highway

The victim was attempting to push the car to the emergency lane but the truck driver didn't see him or the car as it was too dark.

Belmont Lay | August 17, 2024, 05:04 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 48-year-old man, holding a Singapore driving licence, was killed on the spot on Aug. 16 at around 1:10am after a tanker truck collided into him and his stalled car in Johor along the northbound segment of the North-South Expressway at the 53.2km mark.

The deceased, K. Sivanesan, had exited his stalled car and was about to push it to the emergency lane when he was struck by the tanker truck, whose driver had failed to brake as he did not spot the stationary vehicle.

According to Malaysia media Malay Mail and China Press, the man, who hailed from Batu Pahat in Johor, was travelling alone and driving a Honda HR-V.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both vehicles were travelling in the same direction from Johor Baru to Kuala Lumpur and the truck driver failed to spot the car due to the dark conditions.

The truck driver, 28, was not injured.

It was not revealed why the victim held a Singapore driving licence, a detail which was reported by China Press.

The victim sustained severe head injuries, and fractures to his legs and arms, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

China Press reported that the impact of the collision caused the car to spin towards the road divider in the middle of the road.

The victim's body has been sent for an autopsy and investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via China Press

Woman pays S$9.30 for cai png at Bukit Batok Koufu food court, asks, 'Is it normal?'

Probably not.

August 17, 2024, 04:44 PM

Japan chain Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu to open 1st S'pore outlet at Raffles City in Sep. 2024

Eat some meat.

August 17, 2024, 04:21 PM

Tampines GreenGem new estate plagued by rats, town council to step up rodent inspections

A resident said some rats can be as big as a cat.

August 17, 2024, 03:47 PM

Hong Kong panda, 19, finally gives birth to twins after series of miscarriages

She did it.

August 17, 2024, 02:53 PM

Korean couple, aged 57 & 62, became fitness influencers in their 50s

It's in the mind.

August 17, 2024, 02:12 PM

China will go through 'a very difficult patch over the next 10 to 20 years': Kishore Mahbubani

The former diplomat also reminisced about his lunches with Lee Kuan Yew.

August 17, 2024, 01:25 PM

41 injured Palestinians flown from Gaza to M'sia for treatment, including 8-month-old baby

A total of 127 Palestinians were flown in, including families of the injured.

August 17, 2024, 01:00 PM

Punggol residents call police on teens who allegedly spat at people from multistorey car park, climbed tree, kicked lift & scared woman

The residents have had enough.

August 17, 2024, 12:00 PM

3 PMAs on fire at Admiralty Link: Man, 41, arrested, lighter & fire starters seized

A suspected case of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage to property.

August 17, 2024, 11:00 AM

Disney says man can’t sue over wife’s death at restaurant as he signed up for Disney+ & agreed to its terms

Apparently you do need to read the fine print.

August 17, 2024, 10:30 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.