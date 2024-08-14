Back

Passenger dangles out of moving Thailand train to shoot a video, hits head on pole & falls out

The passenger survived, and was taken to hospital, where she was later discharged.

Tan Min-Wei | August 14, 2024, 12:54 PM

A passenger dangling out of a moving train in Thailand, collided with a pole headfirst and fell out onto the station platform while attempting to shoot a video.

Hanging about

A pair of videos shared by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) shows the passenger standing in the doorway of a moving train.

She moves towards the entry way, before turning around and grabbing the hand rails on either side of the door.

Screenshot via State Railway of Thailand

The passenger looks out of the doorway before turning around and slowly leaning out of the moving train.

That's when things take a sudden turn, when the passenger appears to collide headfirst with a pole.

Screenshot via State Railway of Thailand

The passenger stumbles, but initially manages to maintain their grip on the handholds.

Screenshot via State Railway of Thailand

The person taking the filming hesitates a moment, before the video cuts out, presumably as they try to help the passenger.

Finding out

A second video shared by the SRT, shows a view from the outside of the train, where in the background the passenger can be seen hanging out of the moving train for a few seconds.

Screenshot via State Railway of Thailand

She then falls onto the platform between tracks, but luckily she curls up and avoids being hit by the passing train.

As the train moves on, she can be seen lying motionless on the ground.

Screenshot via State Railway of Thailand

A social media post by the Thai Train Guide account translates SRT post, which confirmed the 19 year-old passenger survived the incident.

She initially complained of a headache as well as a minor injury to her finger.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was examined by doctors and subjected a brain scan, which revealed no internal injuries, although she had a swollen and bruised head.

The passenger was later discharged.

Hanging out of moving trains might be dangerous

The train was moving slowly out of Phatthalung Station at the time which was cited as the reason why her injuries were not severe.

The incident was said to have occurred on Aug. 5, and the video has been shared extensively on Thai social media, prompting SRT to post in response.

It said that the passenger had been attempting to "create online content" at the time of the incident.

The agency condemned the passenger's behaviour, which it called "reckless" and could have led to serious injuries, or even death.

In response, the SRT said it would step up safety checks, and threatened to eject passengers if they did not comply with safety warnings.

It also called on train passengers to not stand on train steps, not board or alight while trains are in motion, as well as to not extend arms, legs, or heads outside of the train.

Top image via State Railway of Thailand

