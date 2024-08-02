Driver stops at Yio Chu Kang Road junction right before CTE entrance to pick up girl

A driver wound down their window, put out their arm, and stopped right after a traffic light junction in Yio Chu Kang to pick up a girl — all while the cars behind honked.

The incident occurred at a traffic junction between Yio Chu Kang Road and a road leading to the Central Expressway (CTE) at 6:45am on Aug. 2, according to a Mothership reader.

The reader, who was in the vehicle behind the driver's, said the vehicles behind didn't expect the driver to brake in the middle of the traffic junction and claimed it nearly caused a chain collision.

Picked up a girl

In the video the reader sent in, the car can be seen stopping at a red light before the traffic junction with its hazard light on.

When the red arrow turned green, it proceeded to turn right towards the expressway and then stopped at the pedestrian crossing right past the traffic junction.

The driver can be seen with one arm sticking out of the window, putting up their hand while they were turning.

When the car stopped at the pedestrian crossing, the reader said the cars behind the driver honked.

The Mothership reader also claimed that the driver made a rude gesture, but it was not clear what kind of gesture they were making in the video.

A kid waiting at the curb then hurriedly boarded the car.

Top image courtesy of Mothership reader.