Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints from Aug. 30 to Sep. 8, 2024: ICA

Heavy traffic is expected at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in the lead-up to and during the entire school holiday period from Aug. 30 to Sep. 8, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a press release on Aug. 26.

Things to note for a smoother journey

ICA reminded travellers that their passports should have a remaining validity of at least six months.

Short-term visitors are required to submit their Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) with health declaration via the MyICA mobile application within three days prior to their arrival in Singapore, while Singapore Permanent Residents should ensure that their Re-Entry Permit has been transferred to the new passport.

ICA said Long-Term Pass holders should notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars before re-entering Singapore.

Travellers are advised not to bring in prohibited or controlled items, and those who bring in such items should proactively declare them to the officers before being checked.

Motorists are encouraged to use QR codes

Those travelling by car or motorcycle are encouraged to use QR codes in place of passports for faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

More information on this can be found here.

ICA also recommends motorists to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journeys.

Queue cutting is also discouraged as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists.

Those caught cutting the queue will be turned away and made to re-queue, said ICA.

Drivers of foreign vehicles should ensure VEP is valid

Drivers of foreign vehicles should ensure that their vehicle’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) is valid.

Information on the VEP application can be found here.

Those who do not have a valid Autopass card, the VEP approval email from LTA, or valid insurance will be turned away.

ICA also said that drivers should settle any outstanding fines they have with respective government agencies, as those with outstanding fines may be denied entry into Singapore.

Record number of over 540,000 travellers crossed checkpoints on Aug. 8

Over the recent National Day long weekend, a record number of over 540,000 travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on Aug. 8.

During peak periods, cars had to wait up to three hours before they were cleared through immigration due to traffic tailback from Malaysia, said ICA.

Travellers can consider taking the cross-border bus services instead, the agency said, adding that all travellers should expect additional waiting time and factor this into consideration during their travel.

ICA added it will not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences at the checkpoints.

