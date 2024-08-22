Back

Tour buses entering NUS will need to register by Jan. 2025

Tech-based visitor access system will also be implemented to control crowds.

Belmont Lay | August 22, 2024, 11:13 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Tour buses visiting the National University of Singapore (NUS) will soon have to register with the institution and a technology-based visitor access system will be implemented on campus to control crowds in certain areas.

The university announced these new measures on Aug. 21, in response to the influx of tourists to the university, which has caused disruptions to students' campus life.

NUS said in its internal circular, which was also sent to students, that it aims to have new measures ready by January 2025, which is the next peak tourist season.

These latest measures follow other steps taken since August 2024, such as stopping tour buses from entering University Town (UTown), preventing tourists from taking internal shuttle buses, and having undergraduates serve as guides for tours to promote campus etiquette.

Tour bus registration system

In the future, tour buses will need to register for a slot, unless the tourists have registered for tours by student ambassadors.

Tour buses ferrying visitors on official programmes and events will get priority.

Associate Professor Daniel Goh, associate provost for undergraduate education, said on top of ensuring safety, registration of tour buses will ensure smooth traffic.

A "technology-based visitor access system" to control crowds in places such as food courts, canteens and the internal shuttle buses will also be implemented, he told reporters, according to CNA.

The improved "access control solutions" being worked on by the university will allow official guests and partners to gain access to campus facilities.

This group includes conference participants, research and teaching collaborators and alumni visitors.

Controlling access to areas

It was also reported that NUS has reinstated access controls at all libraries since Aug. 14.

It is understood that tourists have been visiting these places.

To prevent trespassing, NUS has also increased surveillance and security.

In the circular, Goh said the current tourist season will wind down at the end of August.

Town hall attended by 200 students

The NUS Students' Union (NUSSU) organised a two-hour town hall for university representatives to field questions from students on overcrowding and tourists entering residential spaces.

NUSSU said around 200 students attended the town hall.

NUS has been attracting tourists as many visitors from overseas want to explore an institution that has consistently ranked highly as one of the best in the world.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

Man chases & drags woman, 36, by hair at Kovan condo entrance in broad daylight

The man was also seen ripping a phone from the woman's hand before throwing it on the ground.

August 22, 2024, 10:59 AM

Donald Trump campaign uses Beyoncé's 'Freedom' song without permission, gets cease-&-desist from artiste

Not everybody has the freedom to use the song.

August 22, 2024, 10:55 AM

Elon Musk tweets clip of Lee Hsien Loong's take on 'wokeness', captions it 'Wisdom'

Not the first time SM Lee has been praised for his take on woke culture.

August 22, 2024, 08:44 AM

Bear opens front door of hotel in China to look for food at front desk where owner sleeps

No one was injured by the bear, said the hotel owner.

August 22, 2024, 02:59 AM

Ex-NTU researcher, 34, fined for stalking PhD student by sending 116 emails in 7 weeks

She did so even though the victim had already obtained a protection order against her.

August 22, 2024, 01:38 AM

2 taken to hospital after fire in River Valley apartment, unattended cooking the likely cause

Smoke from the fire triggered a fire alarm in the opposite building.

August 21, 2024, 11:55 PM

Man, 40, to be charged over death of man, 67, after Geylang fight

If found guilty, he may be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years' jail and a fine or caning.

August 21, 2024, 09:47 PM

Upcoming Islamic college is 'major milestone' for religious education in S'pore: Mufti

He also thanked Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the Singapore government for their support.

August 21, 2024, 08:45 PM

Kallang's new 18,000-seater indoor arena will host more concerts & sports events

It will have a multi-purpose design to accommodate and strengthen Singapore’s position as an attractive destination for sports, entertainment and lifestyle events.

August 21, 2024, 08:43 PM

S'pore to support retired athletes returning to studies after sports careers: Edwin Tong

He spoke about supporting athletes before and after they achieve their dreams.

August 21, 2024, 08:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.