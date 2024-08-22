Tour buses entering NUS will need to register by Jan. 2025

Tour buses visiting the National University of Singapore (NUS) will soon have to register with the institution and a technology-based visitor access system will be implemented on campus to control crowds in certain areas.

The university announced these new measures on Aug. 21, in response to the influx of tourists to the university, which has caused disruptions to students' campus life.

NUS said in its internal circular, which was also sent to students, that it aims to have new measures ready by January 2025, which is the next peak tourist season.

These latest measures follow other steps taken since August 2024, such as stopping tour buses from entering University Town (UTown), preventing tourists from taking internal shuttle buses, and having undergraduates serve as guides for tours to promote campus etiquette.

Tour bus registration system

In the future, tour buses will need to register for a slot, unless the tourists have registered for tours by student ambassadors.

Tour buses ferrying visitors on official programmes and events will get priority.

Associate Professor Daniel Goh, associate provost for undergraduate education, said on top of ensuring safety, registration of tour buses will ensure smooth traffic.

A "technology-based visitor access system" to control crowds in places such as food courts, canteens and the internal shuttle buses will also be implemented, he told reporters, according to CNA.

The improved "access control solutions" being worked on by the university will allow official guests and partners to gain access to campus facilities.

This group includes conference participants, research and teaching collaborators and alumni visitors.

Controlling access to areas

It was also reported that NUS has reinstated access controls at all libraries since Aug. 14.

It is understood that tourists have been visiting these places.

To prevent trespassing, NUS has also increased surveillance and security.

In the circular, Goh said the current tourist season will wind down at the end of August.

Town hall attended by 200 students

The NUS Students' Union (NUSSU) organised a two-hour town hall for university representatives to field questions from students on overcrowding and tourists entering residential spaces.

NUSSU said around 200 students attended the town hall.

NUS has been attracting tourists as many visitors from overseas want to explore an institution that has consistently ranked highly as one of the best in the world.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News