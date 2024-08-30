Ex-Mediacorp actress Tong Bing Yu denies accusations about 'deceiving money' & 'owing wages'

Former Mediacorp actress Tong Bing Yu has sought legal assistance after being accused by an unknown individual on social media for "owing wages".

This comes about a week after Tong, 41, was accused by Hong Kong actress Anita Chui in an Instagram story of deceiving her of her money.

Tong and Chui were co-stars in 2016 Hong Kong action comedy film "Special Female Force".

Previously known as Chris Tong, the Malaysian actress started her acting career in 2008, and starred in local dramas, such as "House of Fortune" and "Mightiest Mother-in-Law".

The initial spat

On Aug. 20, Chui posted a screenshot of a conversation she had with Tong, in which she alleged that Tong had deceived her of money, as well as "HK people money".

She also tagged Tong's account, writing in Chinese, "Pay back the money you owe @tongbingyu".

Chui did not go into details about the matter, but wrote she would sue Tong "till the end" if she did not get her money back.

Tong responded with a statement on Instagram the same day, saying that she was aware of "online social media postings made recently which contain misleading and inaccurate insinuation against actual facts and evidence, and may thus be found defamatory in nature".

She also claimed that she had consulted her solicitors who are looking into the matter, and that they will respond accordingly.

Dispute happened because of company's affairs: Tong

Tong, accompanied by her lawyer, revealed more details about the allegations in an Aug. 28 interview with China Press.

Tong said she and Chui were fellow shareholders of Moths Studio in Malaysia, which signed an agreement with a Chinese film company in 2019 to shoot films in Forest City, Johor.

The film in question was "置生死于度外" ("Life and Death") and Tong was the producer.

However, the pandemic hit before shooting for the film could start and the film got shelved as a result.

It is understood that Chui wanted to recover an amount she had "paid" to Tong, and was dissatisfied with the solution proposed by the company, China Press reported.

Tong clarified to China Press that she has never borrowed money from Chui in her personal capacity or name and said this is purely a dispute between the company's shareholders.

"She and I are really good friends. I feel sorry that this kind of dispute happened because of the company's affairs. But I think everyone should abide by the company's decision, and I don't mind discussing with other shareholders to find a better solution," Tong said.

Tong added that she has reached out to Chui on the matter, but has been unable to contact her.

As for whether she will take legal action against Chui, Tong said:

"My position is that I don't want to make things worse. I won't make a counterattack against her. I just want to clarify this matter. I'm worried that the elders in my family will be worried when they hear about it, thinking that I owe money to another party."

Unknown person attacked her on social media

Tong also said in the interview that an unknown individual has been using fake accounts to spread accusations on social media about her "owing wages".

Tong's production company, Marvelous Culture & Film, ventured into filmmaking this year and produced five major projects in 2024.

One such post seen on the "Malaysia Film and TV Industry Workers" Facebook group, read: "Tong Bing Yu, pay back the money! How long are you going to drag this out? So despicable. How dare you make others work without paying them, and then delay their salaries? Do you have any conscience? Have you thought about the fact that these people have families to support? You are utterly inhumane.”

Tong claimed her accuser left such comments on event posts involving her, or on the social media pages of her friends, so many have called to ask her about it.

"Not only did this person affect my reputation but also seriously impacted the people around me, and I don't even know who this person is. To me, this is very serious slander,” she said.

"Bring evidence and confront me directly"

Tong clarified that the accusations are baseless and that there’s “absolutely no deception involved”.

She added that if she actually owes money, her accuser should “bring evidence to her company and confront her directly”.

“I will take responsibility,” she said.

Tong's lawyer urged those who wish to make claims against Tong or her company to seek formal legal channels or the assistance of legal counsel.

He said they will handle the claims accordingly.

Top image from China Press/ Anita Chui's Instagram