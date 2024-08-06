Back

Tommy Koh hopes Parliament will do 'the right thing' regarding sale of Income Insurance

Discussion continues.

Ilyda Chua | August 06, 2024, 03:04 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Tommy Koh said he agrees with former NTUC Income CEO Tan Suee Chieh's views on the proposed sale of homegrown Income Insurance to German insurer Allianz.

In an Aug. 6 Facebook post, the Ammbassador-at-large called Income Insurance "the people's insurance company".

"I support the views of Tan Suee Chieh and hope that the Singapore Parliament will do the right thing when it discusses the matter this afternoon," he wrote.

"It should not be sold and certainly not to a foreign company. It is part of our social compact."

Several Members of Parliament, including Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa and Sengkang MP He Ting Ru, have filed parliamentary questions on the sale.

The ongoing debate

On Aug. 2 and 5, Tan penned two open letters to Monetary Authority of Singapore Chairman Gan Kim Yong, calling for MAS to "carefully scrutinise" the sale.

In the first letter, he said the sale of the NTUC's majority stake in Income Insurance would "fundamentally erode [its] social mission".

"There is no reason to believe that Allianz will prioritise NTUC's social mission above its own profits," he said.

In response, NTUC Enterprise and Income Insurance issued a joint statement on Aug. 4, saying that in raising objections, Tan cast aspersions on the stakeholders about the transaction, which are "not well-founded" and "unfair".

The statement also refuted claims made by Tan, calling them "untrue" and "erroneous".

Tan responded with another open letter on Aug. 5.

He wrote:

"The NTUC Joint Statement claims that the arguments in my first open letter are “not well founded” and “unfair”. I disagree.

With respect, it is the NTUC Joint Statement that has got some key points fundamentally wrong."

In particular, he addressed a point he had earlier made that NTUC Enterprise increased its stake in then-NTUC Income with a series of capital injections at a par value of S$10 per share instead of “market value”, in other words, at a discount.

The joint statement by NTUC rebutted that such a claim was "inaccurate", as co-operative shares are not traded on the open market, and hence, do not hold a "market value".

However, Tan responded in his Aug. 5 statement that "there can be no question that... [NTUC Enterprise] obtained those shares at a very steep discount to their true value".

As such, the current plan would generate "a tremendous profit" for NTUC Enterprise — a windfall which would not be shared with minority shareholders, he alleged.

Tan also said NTUC's joint statement has not shown that Allianz has given a "legally binding commitment to make NTUC's social mission paramount over its own profits".

He added that if the sale goes through, NTUC Enterprise as a minority shareholder would have "no power to ensure that Allianz, a for-profit corporation, will subordinate its own profit-making objectives to further NTUC’s social mission".

"Respectfully, the NTUC Joint Statement misses the woods for the trees," he concluded.

He then reiterated his hope that MAS would scrutinise the proposed sale "in the interest of Singaporeans".

NTUC's statement

Less than half an hour later, at 5pm on the same day, NTUC published a statement by its President K Thanaletchimi and Sec-Gen Ng Chee Meng stressing that its "social mission will not change".

It added that Income Insurance had reassured NTUC that it would continue with two low-cost schemes for union members and keep the premiums affordable for policyholders.

The labour union also promised to ensure that Income "upholds this commitment".

In a previous Jul. 25 statement, NTUC Enterprise chairman Lim Boon Heng assured the public that Income would still offer affordable insurance to its lower-income customers, even after Allianz bought out a majority stake.

The matter will be discussed in Parliament on Aug. 6.

Related stories

Top image from Tommy Koh/Facebook and Income/Facebook

Scoot to fly 5 times a week between S'pore & Melaka from Oct. 23, 2024

55-minute plane ride away.

August 06, 2024, 02:56 PM

Inattentive PMA rider in Katong crashes into back of car with mouth wide open

He looked up and noticed he could not stop in time.

August 06, 2024, 01:48 PM

2 in 5 S’porean youths, aged 17-24, have never been in a relationship: Survey

A study.

August 06, 2024, 01:46 PM

'Do you not know how to drive?': 2 men walking on Victoria Park Rd spew expletives at driver, thump his car

Another road kerfuffle.

August 06, 2024, 12:32 PM

Serial stalker, 48, slept in S'pore cafe at least 5 times despite warning from police

He was sentenced to 12 days in jail.

August 06, 2024, 12:08 PM

S’porean mum of 4 with only N-level cert overcame naysayers to return to workforce after 6-year hiatus

Restart, rebuild and re-integrate.

August 06, 2024, 12:01 PM

S'pore kitefoiler Max Maeder finishes 3rd in 2nd day of Paris Olympics Men's Kite, joint top in rankings

He finished with 11 points and in the joint top position.

August 06, 2024, 11:54 AM

Olympics: S'porean sailor Ryan Lo, 27, misses next round after finishing 25th in men’s dinghy

Proud of him.

August 06, 2024, 11:48 AM

Michael Phelps on Joseph Schooling retiring: 'Fun to see him be able to retire when he wanted to'

Stud.

August 06, 2024, 11:18 AM

S'pore needs to be open, but maintain 'shared overlapping values': Vivian Balakrishnan

The foreign minister was speaking at the National University of Singapore Student's Union's 75th anniversary dinner.

August 06, 2024, 11:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.