Toast Box S'pore raises prices, kopi peng now S$4.20 at MBS outlet

The brand says this is due to rising ingredient and operating costs.

Winnie Li | Daniel Seow | August 31, 2024, 10:38 AM

If you've been to Toast Box recently, you may have noticed that your favourite items have gotten more expensive.

That's because the brand has recently implemented a price adjustment for 2024, due to rising ingredient and operating costs.

This has been in effect since Jul. 31, 2024.

Noticed by customers

The effects were first felt by customers, some of whom voiced out their observations on social media.

On Aug. 22, one user shared a picture of a Toast Box traditional kaya toast set priced at S$7.40, on Reddit.

"Toast Box set now costs S$7.40. Ridiculous," the user wrote.

Another user claimed to have noticed a S$0.50 price increase in their iced kopi (coffee) from S$3.20 to S$3.70.

New pricing

A Shin Min Daily News reporter visited a number of Toast Box outlets on Aug. 28 to ascertain the new prices.

These included outlets at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), Woodleigh Mall, 313@Somerset, Bras Basah Complex and Toa Payoh HDB Hub.

The price of an iced kopi at the MBS outlet was the highest, at S$4.20, Shin Min reported.

Other prices ranged from S$3.20 (Woodleigh Mall) to S$3.90 (313@Somerset and Esplanade Mall).

Shin Min also reported that an iced kopi at the HDB Hub outlet now costs S$3.70, which is S$0.50 more compared to the end of 2023 — an increase of about 16 per cent.

Price increase is 'shocking': Customer

One customer at the MBS outlet told Shin Min that she only realised the price increase after making payment.

She paid about S$13.90 for bread, coffee, and two pieces of prata.

A regular customer at the Esplanade outlet told Shin Min that she was surprised by the price increase.

"The increase is really shocking. Ever since Goods and Services Tax (GST) was raised to nine per cent at the start of 2024, their prices have all been adjusted too," she said.

Toast Box statement

In response to Mothership's enquiries, a Toast Box spokesperson said that due to rising ingredient and operating costs, the brand has implemented a price adjustment with effect from Jul. 31, 2024.

"These revisions are necessary for us to adapt to the current economic landscape, while maintaining our unwavering commitment to providing quality products and dining experiences," the spokesperson said.

"We deeply value our customers, and appreciate their continued support and understanding," the spokesperson added.

