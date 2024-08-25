Tipper truck above 4.5m in height knocks into CTE ceiling, 39-year-old driver arrested

Part of the ceiling of the Central Expressway (CTE) tunnel fell in the early morning of Aug. 25, 2024, due to a tipper truck.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) responded to queries from Mothership that they were alerted to an accident involving a tipper truck along CTE towards Seletar Expressway.

At 2:59am, debris and concrete could still be seen along the CTE floor, leaving only one lane open in the tunnel.

No injuries were reported, said SPF.

A 39-year-old male driver was arrested for driving a heavy motor vehicle with an overall height exceeding 4.5 meters without being escorted by a police officer or an auxiliary police officer.

According to the Road Traffic (Expressway Traffic) Rules, vehicles whose overall height (including any load) is 4.5 metres or above are not allowed in road tunnels and expressway tunnels.

Police investigations are ongoing.

