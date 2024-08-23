Back

Man throws rock at taxi for not stopping for him at Boon Lay, injures driver's son, 7

Julia Yee | August 23, 2024, 11:15 AM

Running late for work one evening, 62-year-old Tan Khim Seng was waiting for a taxi along Boon Lay Way near Lakeside MRT station.

That was when a taxi cruised by without stopping for him.

Enraged, the man picked up a rock from the ground and threw it at the vehicle, injuring the driver's seven-year-old son inside.

Misinterpreted taxi's body language

The incident took place on Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:19pm.

Court documents revealed that Tan tried to stop the taxi by standing in front of it.

The taxi driver did not stop as he had been taking his son out for a meal at the time, according to Shin Min Daily News.

He slowed down when he saw Tan in the way, which made Tan think that he'd succeeded in flagging down the taxi.

He didn't expect the vehicle to continue passing him by.

Threw rock

Tan grew angry and threw a rock at the rear windshield of the taxi, smashing it.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

The taxi driver's son, who was sitting in the backseat, suffered the brunt of the attack.

He sustained abrasions on his left leg and foot from the windshield's shattered glass.

Image via court documents

Image via court documents

His father immediately stopped the car and called the police.

Police and ambulance arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

The medical treatment for the boy's wounds amounted to S$140, while the repairs for the taxi cost about S$1,393.

Reportedly did not take his medication

When he was hauled to court on Aug. 22, 2024, Tan pleaded for leniency.

He said he'd thrown the rock because he did not take the medication prescribed by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Tan had also acted recklessly towards another taxi two days before the incident, reported Shin Min.

He had been walking in the middle of the road at Jurong West Avenue 1 at 1:19pm, which forced a taxi to stop.

Tan had then hit the hood of the taxi with both hands.

Tan will return to court on Sep. 19 for sentencing.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News and court documents

