Back

The Script to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 8, 2025

Singing our hearts, standing on chairs.

Keyla Supharta | August 09, 2024, 10:26 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Script will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 8, 2025.

The news was announced on the band's social media page.

Concert-goers will be able to enjoy tracks from their upcoming album, Satellites, which will be released on Aug. 16, 2024.

The band previously played in Singapore in September 2022 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ticket details and prices have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, fans of The Script can sign up for updates here.

Top image via The Script/Facebook

Who is Tan Su Shan, who will succeed Piyush Gupta as DBS CEO?

Tan will become the first female CEO of the bank.

August 09, 2024, 03:43 AM

Car driver, 34, seen running red light at Bukit Batok & hitting motorcyclist, 31

The motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

August 09, 2024, 02:58 AM

Ex-Pres. Halimah Yacob talks up Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's interim leader

Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his work in microfinance.

August 09, 2024, 12:18 AM

More than 100 people gather in support of S'pore's Max Maeder for Olympics kitefoiling finals

TO THE MAX.

August 08, 2024, 09:47 PM

M'sia man, 31, charged with kidnapping, illegal confinement & sexual abuse of Johor girl, 6

He had all 15 charges read to him in Mandarin.

August 08, 2024, 07:51 PM

Bounce with bubbles & meet ‘National Day baby’ zebra shark at Resorts World Sentosa in Aug. 2024

Ignite your Singapore spirit.

August 08, 2024, 07:18 PM

'We are in this together': PM Wong talks about a better S'pore in his 1st National Day message

Not alone.

August 08, 2024, 06:59 PM

7.1 earthquake strikes southern Japan, tsunami warnings issued

Items were seen shattered due to the earthquake.

August 08, 2024, 06:44 PM

Old Chang Kee does new S$2 mozzarella cheese & kaya puff for 59th National Day

The filling is reminiscent of salted egg yolk sauce.

August 08, 2024, 06:44 PM

Car in Woodlands ends up in canal, driver, 68, gets sent to hospital

A witness said the car almost rammed into migrant workers who were resting on a grass patch near the canal.

August 08, 2024, 06:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.