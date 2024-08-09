The Script to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 8, 2025

The Script will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 8, 2025.

The news was announced on the band's social media page.

Concert-goers will be able to enjoy tracks from their upcoming album, Satellites, which will be released on Aug. 16, 2024.

The band previously played in Singapore in September 2022 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ticket details and prices have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, fans of The Script can sign up for updates here.

Top image via The Script/Facebook