Get tickets for The Script's S'pore concert in Feb. 2025 from S$115 to S$195

Irish rock band The Script will be performing at Singapore Indoor Stadium at 8pm on Feb. 8, 2025.

The band's upcoming concert is part of its Satellites World Tour, which is named after its latest album, "Satellites".

What to expect

At the concert, fans can expect songs from The Script's "Satellites" album, "along with the biggest hits and fan favourites" from the band's six studio albums, according to Sistic.

The "Satellites" album was born after the band's late guitarist, Mark Sheehan, passed away on Apr. 15, 2023 (UK time) following a brief illness.

To pay tribute to Sheehan, the album's cover was purposely designed to feature a hooded silhouette because "the air of [Sheehan] is still there", according to the band's vocalist Danny O'Donoghue.

O'Donoghue added:

"[Sheehan] will always be, but [the album is] also giving a tip of the hat to the future. It will never be the same Script. We are just trying to get on and do what it is that we all feel is the next right thing to do, and that's to keep making more great music."

Ticketing info

Tickets to The Script's Singapore concert are priced between S$115 and S$195.

DBS and POSB card members can get their tickets through an exclusive presale, which will commence at 11am on Aug. 29 (Thursday) and end at 11am on Aug. 30 (Friday).

Public sales will start at 12pm on Aug. 30.

Tickets can be booked via Sistic's website, mobile app, hotline at + 65 6348 5555, and authorised agents (for public sale).

Top image via The Script/Instagram