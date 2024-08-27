Australian rapper The Kid Laroi to perform at S'pore Expo on Nov. 1, 2024

Australian rapper and singer-songwriter The Kid Laroi will be performing in Singapore on Nov. 1, 2024.

The Kid Laroi will perform at the Singapore Expo Hall 7 as part of his "First Time Tour".

He previously performed in Singapore during the 2022 Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix.

He also made headlines back in 2023 when he performed in a hotel bar after the Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia was cancelled.

How to get your hands on tickets?

LAMC pre-sale will begin on Aug. 28 at 10am.

Public sale will start on Aug. 28 at 12pm.

Tickets will be available via Sistic outlets and Sistic.com.sg.

Top photos via LAMC & The Kid LAROI/Instagram