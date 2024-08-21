Back

Ex-Thai PM Thaksin, whose daughter is the current PM, has royal defamation case hearing postponed to July 2025

The court is also expected to deliver its ruling next year.

Keyla Supharta | August 21, 2024, 11:00 AM

The court hearing of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's lese majeste charges has been adjourned to July next year.

The Criminal Court will be hearing from witnesses across several sessions leading up to July 2025, reported Bangkok Post, citing Thaksin's lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree.

Case pertained to Thaksin's comment during an interview

Thaksin and his legal team appeared at the Criminal Court on Monday (Aug. 19) to examine the evidence and witness lists in the else majeste case, Thai media The Nation reported.

Among the witnesses is a Korean interpreter who can speak Thai.

The case against Thaksin pertained to a comment he made during an interview with a South Korean publication, Chosun Ilbo, in May 2015.

In the interview, Thaksin said Privy Council was behind the 2014 coup that ousted the government of his younger sister, Yingluck Shinawatra.

Case filed against Thaksin

A case was filed against Thaksin on Jun. 18, 2024.

As the video of the interview was posted online, Thaksin was also charged with computer crime on top of his else majeste charges.

Thaksin's lawyer argued that the Thai translation of the former Prime Minister's interview was incomplete, and there was one problematic English word.

Speaking to the reporters before entering the court on Monday, Thaksin said: “I have no worries. The case happened shortly after the coup and involved the use of the law to strengthen their hold on power,” he said.

Currently released on conditional bail

Thaksin is currently released on conditional bail of 500,000 baht (S$19,130). He is not allowed to leave the country without permission from the court.

Thaksin's youngest daughter, 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was elected as Thailand's Prime Minister on Friday (Aug. 16), after her predecessor Srettha Thavisin was removed from office for a breach of ethics.

She is the youngest Thai Prime Minister and the second woman to hold the position.

A day after Paetongtarn assumed her position, Thaksin, who was serving out parole on a one-year sentence for conflict of interest and abuse of power, was granted a royal pardon effective on Aug. 18.

