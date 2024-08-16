Thailand may get Thaksin Shinawatra's daughter Paetongtarn, 37, as new PM

The Thailand alliance government is set to nominate former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to be the next Thai PM on Aug. 16 following the removal of Srettha Thavisin.

According to The Bangkok Post, Paetongtarn, 37, who is also the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, would be the youngest prime minister in Thailand if her nomination is approved.

The nomination was announced in a press conference held by the governing alliance on Aug. 15.

Needs approval of more than half of 493 lawmakers to become PM

On Aug. 14, former PM Srettha Thavisin was dismissed from his role for breaching ethics over cabinet appointment by appointing former lawyer Pichit Chuenban who served six months in jail to his cabinet.

Srettha, who was also from the Pheu Thai Party, held office for less than one year.

Former Minister of Justice Chaikasem Nitisiri, 75, had earlier been nominated as Pheu Thai Party's candidate, but parties later highlighted he had once declared support for amending the lese majeste law while serving as the party's strategy chief.

The press conference was attended by politicians from 11 parties including Bhumjaithai, Palang Pracharath, Chartthaipattana, Prachachat, Chart Pattana Kla, Sereeruamthai and Thai Ruamphalang parties.

The alliance government holds 314 seats in the Thai parliament, with 141 seats belonging to Pheu Thai, according to Reuters.

A candidate requires approval from more than half of the current 493 lawmakers in order to become the next PM.

"I will do my best to bring the nation out of its economic crisis": Paetongtarn

Acting Thai PM Phumtham Wechayachai of Pheu Thai Party confirmed that Paetongtarn is has the support of its MPs, and hoped that Thaksin could be her advisor.

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai Party, said that his party would support Pheu Thai Party's endorsed candidate on Aug. 16 while Pheu Thai Party's secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong said all coalition parties would vote for Paetongtarn.

At the press conference, Paetongtarn thanked her party and coalition parties for her nomination.

"I will do my best to bring the nation out of its economic crisis," she said.

If elected as PM, Paetongtarn will have to give up her business roles and also comply with share ownership restrictions.

She would also be the third Shinawatra to hold the appointment after Thaksin and her aunt Yingluck, both of whom both were removed by military coups and went into exile.

The parliamentary sitting is expected to commence at 10am on Aug. 16.

Top photo via พรรคเพื่อไทย Pheu Thai Party/X