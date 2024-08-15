Thai taxi driver slashes face of woman who refused to pay extra S$18 after vomiting in car, S'porean part of group

After refusing to pay an extra charge for vomiting in a taxi driver's car, a woman in Thailand allegedly got slashed on the face by the driver.

The alleged altercation took place along a footpath in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district at around 1:40am on Aug. 10 (Bangkok time), according to Thaiger.

The 50-year-old taxi driver, Prapas Boonlang, had picked up 43-year-old Wanpen Khamsa-nga and her two friends, one of whom was a Singaporean, from a birthday party that ran late.

Khamsa-nga took the front seat while her friends sat in the back.

Driver was in a bad mood

According to Khamsa-nga's sister, Boonlang had become irate after struggling to find their pickup location.

He took it out on an intoxicated Khamsa-nga by complaining to her.

Halfway through the journey, the woman asked the driver to stop and let her vomit.

She opened the window, stuck her head out, and vomited into a plastic bag.

Demanded compensation

When he dropped off the group, the taxi driver demanded they fork out another 500 baht (S$18.84) as the trip had been prolonged by Khamsa-nga's urge to vomit.

Certain that the vomit hadn't touched the car, the friends refused to pay the additional charge.

Negotiations ensued, which led to both sides agreeing on an extra fee of just 200 baht (S$7.54).

After they paid the fee and exited the vehicle, however, the driver followed them and slashed Khamsa-nga's head with a knife.

Sustained serious injuries

Thaiger reported that Boonlang inflicted multiple lacerations on the woman, ignoring her friends' pleas for him to stop.

He finally ceased his attacks and fled the scene when another taxi driver passed by and honked his horn.

Khamsa-nga was sent to the hospital, where she needed to get over 20 stitches for her head wounds.

She also sustained a skull fracture, a brain haemorrhage, and wounds on her hands and arms.

Driver felt sorry

According to the Thai news outlet, Khamsa-nga's sister and friend filed a police report against the driver.

Boonlang ended up turning himself in to the police on Aug. 12.

He claimed that, in his defence, he'd been offended when one of the passengers threw the 200 baht in cash at him.

He said he'd also been stressed trying to make a living for his pregnant wife and children.

Boonlang expressed regret for his actions, and said he wanted to apologise to the victim in person.

He was granted a temporary release, and will face charges after Khamsa-nga's medical report is released.

