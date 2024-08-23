Temperature & visual screening at Changi & Seletar airports as precautionary measures against mpox

Temperature and visual screening at Changi and Seletar airports will begin on Aug. 23 for inbound travellers and crew arriving on flights from places that may be exposed to the risk of mpox.

In a press release on Aug. 22, the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Transport (MOT), and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced precautionary measures to enhance their surveillance capabilities against mpox at Singapore's borders.

Similar screening measures will also be implemented at sea checkpoints for crew and passengers arriving on ships from mpox-affected areas.

Currently, there are no direct flights between Singapore and any country experiencing an mpox outbreak.

As of Aug. 22, 2024, 13 confirmed cases of mpox have been detected this year, all of which are of the less severe Clade II infections, said MOH.

No mpox Clade I cases have been detected in Singapore to date.

The statement added:

"MOH is monitoring the global situation very closely. Thus far, the outbreak remains generally confined to Africa, with two cases of the more severe mpox Clade I in Sweden and Thailand. There are currently no reports of local spread in these two countries."

Precautions

Prevailing precautionary measures to detect and manage mpox cases remain unchanged.

All travellers must report mpox-related symptoms and travel history through the SG Arrival Card.

Medical practitioners are to notify MOH of all suspected mpox cases.

Suspect cases will be isolated in the hospital and further assessed and tested for mpox.

Contact tracing will be conducted for all confirmed cases of mpox to limit community transmission.

All identified contacts will be informed to monitor their health for symptoms of mpox and to seek medical advice if unwell.

Close contacts will also be offered vaccination to reduce the risk of infection.

Currently, the vaccination approach focuses on persons at high risk of infections, such as those with close contact with mpox cases.

The statement said:

"MOH is monitoring the situation closely and will adjust our vaccination strategy accordingly. For now, population-wide mpox vaccination is not recommended, given the current disease epidemiology."

Health Advisory

Health advisories have been issued at air checkpoints so that travellers can take the necessary precautions to avoid infection.

Travellers are strongly advised to adhere to the advisory, especially if travelling to and from affected countries.

Travellers with fever, rash and/ or symptoms compatible with mpox will be referred for medical assessment.

MOH advises travellers, especially those travelling to countries affected by mpox, to take the necessary precautions:

Maintaining a high standard of personal hygiene;

Avoiding direct contact with skin lesions of infected persons or animals;

Avoiding high-risk activities such as having multiple sex partners or casual sex; and

Avoiding contact with wild animals and consumption of bush meat.

Returning travellers, especially those from countries affected by mpox, should seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms within 21 days of their return.

They should also inform their doctor of their recent travel and exposure history.

The general precautionary measures that members of the public should take against mpox remain relevant for both Clade I and Clade II.

Members of the public can refer to the MOH website for more information.

"MOH will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure that our preparedness and response measures are calibrated based on the prevailing public health risk," the statement said.

