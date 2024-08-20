Back

Free live drawing & art exhibition by 3 Superani artists at Temenggong colonial house on Aug. 24 & 25, 2024

Wow.

Fasiha Nazren | August 20, 2024, 02:12 PM

Events

Temenggong Artists-In-Residence, a non-profit art company, is having an art exhibition in partnership with Superani US, an artist agency and publishing company.

Superani US is known for illustrators, comic book artists, instructors and webtoon artists for Marvel Comics, DC Comics and other film animations.

Free admission

The art residence will feature three Superani US artists: Kim Hyun Jin, Miss Jisu and Nicolas Nemiri.

Apart from showcasing their artwork, the art residence will also feature a live drawing performance, the sale of the artists' books, and a signing.

Here's a bit more about the artists:

Kim Hyun Jin

Kim founded and created Superani US and also discovered a renowned artist, the late Kim Jung Gi.

He also founded the AniChanga art school to help aspiring artists to hone their craft.

Miss Jisu

Kim Jisu better known as Miss Kim is an illustrator who is known for her precise and detailed artwork.

She is currently working at Redice Studio on the webtoon "Kill the Dragon".

Nicolas Nemiri

Nemiri works as a visual development artist in Beijing, China.

He recently worked as a character designer for the short film "Ruthless Blade", which won the 2024 Grand Remi Award for Best Animated Shorts at WorldFest Houston.

Superani in Temenggong 2024

28 Temenggong Road Singapore 098775

When: Aug. 24 and 25, 12pm to 6pm

Top image from Temenggong.

