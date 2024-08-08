Korean dance crew Team Bebe holding fan meet at Orchard Central on Aug. 26

Miss the dance competition show "Street Woman Fighter 2"? Wished you could have seen more of Team Bebe?

Look no further as the seven-member female dance crew from South Korea will have their first fan meet in Singapore on Aug. 26.

The event will be held at Orchard Central, at the level one atrium outside Equate Coffee.

According to the mall's website, only signing on assigned posters and high-fives will be conducted, while gifts will be politely declined.

Team Bebe

Team Bebe first gained prominence after appearing on the popular South Korean reality show "Street Woman Fighter", which featured eight dance crews fighting for the position of Korea's best female dance crew.

Team Bebe, consisting of group members Bada, Lusher, Kyma, Tatter, Minah, Cheche, and Sowon, was a fan favourite of the series.

They would then carry on to win the competition.

The crew's leader, Bada Lee is known for choreographing some of K-pop's most popular songs, including Aespa's "Next Level", EXO Kai's "Peaches", WayV Ten‘s “Birthday”, and SHINee Taemin‘s “Guilty".

She also gained prominence on the show for her calm and cool attitude, which many fans deemed charismatic.

Details of the fan meet

Location: Orchard Central L1 Atrium, outside Equate Coffee, #01-17

Orchard Central L1 Atrium, outside Equate Coffee, #01-17 Date: Aug. 26, 6:30pm to 8pm

Top image via teambebe_official/Instagram