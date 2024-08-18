Back

Taxi caught on video braking sharply twice before vehicle apparently hit its rear, ComfortDelGro investigating

The incident occurred at the Dhoby Ghaut area.

Belmont Lay | August 18, 2024, 04:45 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A yellow ComfortDelGro taxi was seen braking sharply twice in the Dhoby Ghaut area, which apparently led to a vehicle behind it hitting its rear.

A video of the incident shot at night was put up on Aug. 16 on the Roads.sg Facebook page.

What video showed

The clip, taken from the dashcam of the vehicle that eventually hit the taxi, showed the taxi brake checking the first tine at the Penang Road and Penang Lane junction.

The traffic lights were green at that time but the taxi slowed to a stop behind the pedestrian crossing line.

When the vehicle behind the taxi reversed, the taxi moved forward again, only to stop shortly ahead after crossing the yellow box.

This apparently caused the vehicle behind to hit the taxi's rear.

The taxi driver then emerged from the vehicle and appeared to take photos with his phone.

Responses

The 45-second video elicited a range of responses.

Some of the commenters pointed out it was not known what led to the incident, while others questioned why the driver insisted on following behind the taxi after it had braked hard the first time.

ComfortDelGro investigating

A still image at the end of the clip showed the taxi and what appears to be a car behind parked by the right-most lane of Penang Road.

In response to Mothership's queries, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said the company is investigating: "ComfortDelGro is committed to road safety and considerate road use for all drivers. We are currently investigating the incident and will take appropriate disciplinary action if the cabby is found to be in the wrong."

Top photos via Roads.sg

McDonald's S'pore giving out 100 McGriddles jackets to people who buy the most McGriddles by Aug. 21

Wake up babe, McGriddles drip just dropped.

August 18, 2024, 04:32 PM

Audi driver, 41, hits 3 cyclists on Nicoll Highway & leaves, claims he didn’t know as he drank too much

He only realised something was wrong when he realised his car had a cracked windscreen somewhere along Sims Road.

August 18, 2024, 04:11 PM

Japan's ANA in-flight safety video features Pokémon characters

For Pikachu Jet NH and Eevee Jet NH planes.

August 18, 2024, 01:58 PM

Body of woman, 51, found in Lorong Lew Lian flat

Investigations are ongoing.

August 18, 2024, 01:29 PM

Worker, 34, lies down on Lim Chu Kang side road to rest, gets run over by car

The fish farm owner who ran him over got jailed.

August 18, 2024, 12:34 PM

S$3.85m stolen from 10 landed houses in S’pore since Jun. 2024, police looking for 14 suspects

Three people has been arrested and charged in court.

August 18, 2024, 11:52 AM

S'pore emerges top in providing safe, clean drinking water, according to world ranking of 180 countries

Drink from the faucet.

August 18, 2024, 08:27 AM

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra granted royal pardon day after daughter becomes PM

What a surprise?

August 17, 2024, 08:41 PM

S'porean, 45, who wanted to buy Newcastle United, jailed 15 years & 9 months

He cheated banks into giving out more than S$69 million in loans.

August 17, 2024, 07:23 PM

Car engulfed in flames at Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 & 2 junction, explosions heard

Oh no.

August 17, 2024, 05:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.