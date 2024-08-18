Taxi caught on video braking sharply twice before vehicle apparently hit its rear, ComfortDelGro investigating

A yellow ComfortDelGro taxi was seen braking sharply twice in the Dhoby Ghaut area, which apparently led to a vehicle behind it hitting its rear.

A video of the incident shot at night was put up on Aug. 16 on the Roads.sg Facebook page.

What video showed

The clip, taken from the dashcam of the vehicle that eventually hit the taxi, showed the taxi brake checking the first tine at the Penang Road and Penang Lane junction.

The traffic lights were green at that time but the taxi slowed to a stop behind the pedestrian crossing line.

When the vehicle behind the taxi reversed, the taxi moved forward again, only to stop shortly ahead after crossing the yellow box.

This apparently caused the vehicle behind to hit the taxi's rear.

The taxi driver then emerged from the vehicle and appeared to take photos with his phone.

Responses

The 45-second video elicited a range of responses.

Some of the commenters pointed out it was not known what led to the incident, while others questioned why the driver insisted on following behind the taxi after it had braked hard the first time.

ComfortDelGro investigating

A still image at the end of the clip showed the taxi and what appears to be a car behind parked by the right-most lane of Penang Road.

In response to Mothership's queries, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said the company is investigating: "ComfortDelGro is committed to road safety and considerate road use for all drivers. We are currently investigating the incident and will take appropriate disciplinary action if the cabby is found to be in the wrong."

Top photos via Roads.sg