Huge pasar malam near Tampines MRT station open till Sep. 15, 2024

Here's a heads-up for Easties in Singapore.
A huge pasar malam just opened up near Tampines Mall and Tampines MRT station.
The pasar malam hosts a wide selection of F&B options, a retail section, claw machines and carnival rides.
There's also an air-conditioned seating area:
Here's a look at some of the things we tried at the pasar malam:
Sticky milk (S$5)
A snack-beverage hybrid that first made waves in Thailand.
It comes in various flavours but we chose Thai milk tea.
For those who don't know, sticky milk is essentially a thick goo made from condensed and evaporated milk and then topped with fresh milk.
It tastes like what you'd imagine — a very sweet, milky and gooey Thai milk tea.
Egg waffle (S$5 for 6 pieces)
Adorable egg-shaped waffles with various choices of fillings including cheese, chocolate kaya and custard.
Very soft and fluffy.
Kunafa (S$14)
Unlike the usual traditional kunafa, a Middle Eastern dessert, this kunafa has red velvet-flavoured kataifi and is generously slathered with Biscoff sauce and pistachio sauce.
You can also opt for kunafa with just one sauce (S$12).
Ice cream rolls (S$5)
Comes in a variety of flavours and toppings.
We got blueberry-flavoured ice cream topped with sprinkles.
Chicken sausage rosti (S$11)
Buttery rosti with mozzarella cheese and topped with a chicken sausage.
Tampines Pasar Malam
Beside Tampines MRT
When: Till Sep. 15
Top image by Fasiha Nazren.
