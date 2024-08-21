Back

Huge pasar malam near Tampines MRT station open till Sep. 15, 2024

There's also a rodeo bull!!!!

Fasiha Nazren | August 21, 2024, 10:01 AM

Here's a heads-up for Easties in Singapore.

A huge pasar malam just opened up near Tampines Mall and Tampines MRT station.

The pasar malam hosts a wide selection of F&B options, a retail section, claw machines and carnival rides.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

There's also an air-conditioned seating area:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Here's a look at some of the things we tried at the pasar malam:

Sticky milk (S$5)

A snack-beverage hybrid that first made waves in Thailand.

It comes in various flavours but we chose Thai milk tea.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

For those who don't know, sticky milk is essentially a thick goo made from condensed and evaporated milk and then topped with fresh milk.

It tastes like what you'd imagine — a very sweet, milky and gooey Thai milk tea.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Egg waffle (S$5 for 6 pieces)

Adorable egg-shaped waffles with various choices of fillings including cheese, chocolate kaya and custard.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Very soft and fluffy.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Kunafa (S$14)

Unlike the usual traditional kunafa, a Middle Eastern dessert, this kunafa has red velvet-flavoured kataifi and is generously slathered with Biscoff sauce and pistachio sauce.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

You can also opt for kunafa with just one sauce (S$12).

Ice cream rolls (S$5)

Comes in a variety of flavours and toppings.

We got blueberry-flavoured ice cream topped with sprinkles.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Chicken sausage rosti (S$11)

Buttery rosti with mozzarella cheese and topped with a chicken sausage.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Tampines Pasar Malam

Beside Tampines MRT

When: Till Sep. 15

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

