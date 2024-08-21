Huge pasar malam near Tampines MRT station open till Sep. 15, 2024

Here's a heads-up for Easties in Singapore.

A huge pasar malam just opened up near Tampines Mall and Tampines MRT station.

The pasar malam hosts a wide selection of F&B options, a retail section, claw machines and carnival rides.

There's also an air-conditioned seating area:

Here's a look at some of the things we tried at the pasar malam:

Sticky milk (S$5)

A snack-beverage hybrid that first made waves in Thailand.

It comes in various flavours but we chose Thai milk tea.

For those who don't know, sticky milk is essentially a thick goo made from condensed and evaporated milk and then topped with fresh milk.

It tastes like what you'd imagine — a very sweet, milky and gooey Thai milk tea.

Egg waffle (S$5 for 6 pieces)

Adorable egg-shaped waffles with various choices of fillings including cheese, chocolate kaya and custard.

Very soft and fluffy.

Kunafa (S$14)

Unlike the usual traditional kunafa, a Middle Eastern dessert, this kunafa has red velvet-flavoured kataifi and is generously slathered with Biscoff sauce and pistachio sauce.

You can also opt for kunafa with just one sauce (S$12).

Ice cream rolls (S$5)

Comes in a variety of flavours and toppings.

We got blueberry-flavoured ice cream topped with sprinkles.

Chicken sausage rosti (S$11)

Buttery rosti with mozzarella cheese and topped with a chicken sausage.

Tampines Pasar Malam

Beside Tampines MRT

When: Till Sep. 15

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.