More than 60 mooncake brands at Takashimaya Mid-Autumn Fair till Sep. 17

The Takashimaya Mid-Autumn Fair is back again.
Located at Takashimaya Square on the basement two level of the mall, this year's edition will run till Sep. 17, 2024.
There are over 60 different brands featured at the fair.
Categories include:
- Hotels and restaurants
- Speciality and traditional
- Overseas brands
- Durian mooncakes
- Exquisite gifts and tea selections
- Baked skin mooncakes
- Snowskin mooncakes
- Bestsellers
In-store exclusive brands include Four Seasons Durians, JAB Korean Ginseng, Mahota, Mandarin Oriental Singapore, Mr. Bucket, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, Tozai Nuts & Seaweed, TWG Tea, Two Bake Boys, Yhung Chee (Lantern) and Zhen Wei.
Promotions
There is an early bird discount of up to 30 per cent on selected brands till Aug. 25, while stocks last.
You can take a look at the options available here.
Here's a look at the fair and some of the featured mooncakes:
Mid-Autumn Festive Celebration @ Takashimaya
Takashimaya Square, B2, & Food Hall, 391A Orchard Road, Singapore 238873
When: Now till Sep. 17
Top image from Livia Soh.
