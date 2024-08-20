Back

More than 60 mooncake brands at Takashimaya Mid-Autumn Fair till Sep. 17

Mooncake szn.

Fasiha Nazren | August 20, 2024, 05:37 PM

Events

The Takashimaya Mid-Autumn Fair is back again.

Mid-Autumn Festive Celebration 2024 📅: Till Sep. 17 📍: Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road, B2 Takashimaya Square, S238873 ⏰: Daily, 10am to 9:30pm

Located at Takashimaya Square on the basement two level of the mall, this year's edition will run till Sep. 17, 2024.

Photo from Livia Soh.

There are over 60 different brands featured at the fair.

Categories include:

  • Hotels and restaurants

  • Speciality and traditional

  • Overseas brands

  • Durian mooncakes

  • Exquisite gifts and tea selections

  • Baked skin mooncakes

  • Snowskin mooncakes

  • Bestsellers

In-store exclusive brands include Four Seasons Durians, JAB Korean Ginseng, Mahota, Mandarin Oriental Singapore, Mr. Bucket, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, Tozai Nuts & Seaweed, TWG Tea, Two Bake Boys, Yhung Chee (Lantern) and Zhen Wei.

Promotions

There is an early bird discount of up to 30 per cent on selected brands till Aug. 25, while stocks last.

You can take a look at the options available here.

Here's a look at the fair and some of the featured mooncakes:

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Mid-Autumn Festive Celebration @ Takashimaya

Takashimaya Square, B2, & Food Hall, 391A Orchard Road, Singapore 238873

When: Now till Sep. 17

Top image from Livia Soh.

