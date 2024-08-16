Back

Hualien, Taiwan hit by another quake, a 6.3-magnitude event, no immediate reports of damage

The second strong tremor to hit the island in less than a day.

Belmont Lay | August 16, 2024, 02:10 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Buildings in the capital of Taipei, Taiwan shook after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck 34km off Taiwan’s eastern city of Hualien on Aug. 16.

Dubbed "another big quake" by Reuters, there were no immediate reports of damage from what was the second strong tremor to hit the island in less than a day, the island’s weather administration said.

The quake had a depth of 9.7km and followed a 5.7-magnitude earthquake that struck off Taiwan’s north-eastern shore on Aug. 15.

Warnings issued

Around a dozen earthquakes were recorded near Hualien since the major tremor this morning, weather officials added.

They also warned of aftershocks that could reach a magnitude of 5.5 in the next few days.

There is also a risk of landslides in mountainous areas following days of rain.

Subway services in the city continued at lower speeds, the authorities said.

The Central Weather Administration also issued mobile phone alerts warning people to “keep calm and seek cover nearby”.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

April's quake

In April 2024, Hualien was hit by the biggest earthquake to affect Taiwan in at least 25 years, with at least 18 people killed and more than 900 injured.

Eight Singaporeans were rescued following April's Hualien earthquake.

Top photos via United States Geological Survey & @RodrigoNech561 X

1 Palestinian dies as Israeli settlers set fire to West Bank village, Israeli leaders condemn attack

The Israeli settlers threw stones and Molotov cocktails as they set vehicles and buildings on fire in the village.

August 16, 2024, 01:52 PM

S'pore police station inspector took S$32,500 in bribes to shield gang members, gets 78 months' jail

He has appealed against the decision.

August 16, 2024, 01:37 PM

Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 37, set to be youngest Thai PM

Somehow, Shinawatra returned.

August 16, 2024, 01:27 PM

2 M'sian kids, aged 13, die after attempting motorcycle stunt in Selangor

They attempted a wheelie, but lost control of their bikes and collided head on. 

August 16, 2024, 01:06 PM

Free Bacha coffee at Takashimaya pop-up till Aug. 31, 2024

Limited to the first 20 visitors per day.

August 16, 2024, 12:42 PM

PMD fire: SCDF rescues person trapped in burning unit in Hougang, 3 people sent to hospital

About 30 people from the neighbouring units were evacuated.

August 16, 2024, 12:31 PM

Matthew Perry's death: 5 charged over aiding ketamine overdose of 'Friends' star

They supplied him with drugs in exchange for money.

August 16, 2024, 12:15 PM

S'porean ex-teacher, 40, jailed for possessing child porn shared on 'incredibly depraved' online chat groups

He was also charged for preventing police from accessing two of his devices.

August 16, 2024, 12:10 PM

7 bus interchanges in S'pore to undergo enhancement from Aug. 2024 to 2027

Expected to be completed in 2027.

August 16, 2024, 11:48 AM

If you see a M'sia RM50 note with a 'smiling Agong', it's fake

This is not the first time the image has been used as a warning.

August 16, 2024, 11:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.