Hualien, Taiwan hit by another quake, a 6.3-magnitude event, no immediate reports of damage

Buildings in the capital of Taipei, Taiwan shook after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck 34km off Taiwan’s eastern city of Hualien on Aug. 16.

Dubbed "another big quake" by Reuters, there were no immediate reports of damage from what was the second strong tremor to hit the island in less than a day, the island’s weather administration said.

The quake had a depth of 9.7km and followed a 5.7-magnitude earthquake that struck off Taiwan’s north-eastern shore on Aug. 15.

Warnings issued

Around a dozen earthquakes were recorded near Hualien since the major tremor this morning, weather officials added.

They also warned of aftershocks that could reach a magnitude of 5.5 in the next few days.

There is also a risk of landslides in mountainous areas following days of rain.

Subway services in the city continued at lower speeds, the authorities said.

The Central Weather Administration also issued mobile phone alerts warning people to “keep calm and seek cover nearby”.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

April's quake

In April 2024, Hualien was hit by the biggest earthquake to affect Taiwan in at least 25 years, with at least 18 people killed and more than 900 injured.

Eight Singaporeans were rescued following April's Hualien earthquake.

Top photos via United States Geological Survey & @RodrigoNech561 X