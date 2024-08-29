Back

Taeil removed from K-pop group NCT due to sexual crimes allegations

He is currently "fully cooperating with police investigations," said SM Entertainment.

Winnie Li | August 29, 2024, 12:17 AM

Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual crime which some may find disturbing. Audience discretion is advised.

South Korean singer Moon Tae il, 30, more commonly known as Taeil, has been removed from boy band NCT after he became "implicated in a criminal case related to a sexual offence".

Moon's departure was announced by NCT's parent company, SM Entertainment, in a statement published on its X page on Aug. 28 evening (Korea time).

However, the company's statement did not provide further details of Moon's alleged offence.

According to Teen Vogue, Moon joined SM Entertainment and made his debut as a member of NCT's subunit NCT U eight years ago in 2016.

He subsequently joined another subunit, NCT127, a group in which he has been active until its latest release in July 2024.

Moon 'fully cooperating with police investigations': SM Entertainment

In its statement, SM Entertainment said it determined that Moon could no longer continue his team activities after "looking into the facts related to the case" and recognising "the severity of the situation", reported Soompi.

The company added that it had discussed this matter with Moon, and "it has been decided that he will be removed from NCT", according to Koreaboo.

"Taeil is currently fully cooperating with police investigations. We will issue further statements as the investigation progresses," said SM Entertainment.

The company also "deeply apologises for the concerns and distresses caused" by its artist.

Shortly after SM Entertainment released its statement, social media users found that a number of Moon's former teammates at NCT had unfollowed him on Instagram.

More details to be released on Aug. 29: Korean police

The Bangbae police station in Seoul confirmed in a statement that they are looking into Moon and his connection to potential sexual crimes, reported Koreaboo.

However, the investigation does not involve any minors of the same sex as Taeil, as some have speculated, said the police.

Lee In Chun, the head of the Women's and Youth Division at the police station, added that the police will be able to confirm the details of the case once they return to office on Aug. 29, reported allkpop.

Top images via Taeil's Instagram & Kpop Chart's X

