'Sycho' Sid Vicious, former WWF champion, dies at 63

Sid Eudy, the professional wrestler known as "Sycho Sid" and "Sid Vicious" who won titles in both the World Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling, has died.

He was 63.

Eudy's son Gunnar made the announcement on Facebook on Aug. 27, 2024 (Singapore time).

The younger Eudy shared that his father had passed away after battling cancer for "many years" and said, "He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed."

Eudy started out in professional wrestling in the late 1980s, using a masked gimmick inspired by the character of "Lord Humungous" from the "Mad Max" movie.

He then took on a new ring name, Sid Vicious, inspired by the punk rock musician from The Sex Pistols.

Eudy joined World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and was part of one of the most famous stables (pro wrestling groups) of all time, the Four Horsemen.

However, his stint was short-lived, and Eudy soon left for the rival promotion, World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

While there, he was involved in memorable feuds with the likes of Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.

Eudy would bounce around promotions, returning to WWF and WCW a number of times.

He defeated Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash respectively to become the world champion in both promotions.

He also made an appearance in the 2000 movie "Ready to Rumble", starring David Arquette and featuring a number of wrestlers.

However, for younger fans, Eudy may be best remembered for his appearance in a number of online memes.

He was involved in some of the most memorable moments in pro wrestling history, including the botched debut of the Shockmaster.

His wild-eyed reaction helped to make the meme go viral online, more than 30 years after it happened.

