Driver shoves security guard twice at Swiss Club

A driver of a white Toyota Prius was caught on camera shoving a security guard twice.

A video of the incident, which took place at the entrance to the Swiss Club Singapore, was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Aug. 12, 2024.

The caption of the post said the car involved was a private hire vehicle.

The source of the disagreement between the driver and the security guard was not revealed though.

What happened

However, based on the footage, the driver of the Prius was made to turn around by the security personnel.

The car was then seen making a U-turn near the gantry.

The driver, instead of turning back, then parked his car in the middle of the road, blocking other road users in both directions from passing through.

About a minute later, the driver got out of his car, and could be seen and heard speaking to another driver.

The security personnel then said to the driver, "Then get out, why you parking here?"

Both of them then got into a shouting match.

The driver then walked up to the security guard and pushed him.

The security guard could be seen confronting the driver again, repeatedly shouting, "Why you touch me?"

He was pushed a second time.

The driver could then be seen getting back into the car and driving off.

The video ended soon after.

According to the Private Security Industry Act, it is an offence to use any indecent, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or assault or use criminal force on a security officer.

Mothership has reached out to the Union of Security Employees (USE) for comment.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante/Facebook.