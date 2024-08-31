Back

Very large sunflower displays all over Changi Airport until Sep. 30

Nice.

Tan Min-Wei | August 31, 2024, 02:02 PM

Events

Changi Airport is transforming itself with its first-ever flower-themed showcase from now until Sep. 30.

5,000 sunflowers

Changi Airport’s “Sunflower Sojourn” event is showing off arrangements of over 5,000 sunflowers, from 10 different varieties, across all four terminals, and in 20 locations, including outdoor locations.

The event is the largest sunflower showcase ever in an airport.

Being a bit of a flower noob myself, I was not aware of how many varieties of sunflowers there were.

And if you are like me, the showcase will display not just the classic bright yellow sunrise varieties, but also rarer types such as the red and yellow Florenza, and the pastel pink Strawberry Blonde.

All the flowers for the event were grown in Changi Airport's own plant nursery.

Topiary sculptures

Of particular note are the floor displays at terminals 2 and 3.

These displays will feature what the airport calls "larger-than-life" sunflower topiary sculptures, between five and eight meters tall.

Photo courtesy of Changi Airport Group

One of the sculptures rotates and is situated amongst a field of smaller flowers, although some are as tall as a person.

The showcase also intends to help visitors discover the cultural significance of the sunflower, as well as its ecological importance, and the many ways humans use it.

Despite it being held at the airport, the showcases are aimed not just at travellers, but also flower lovers and families, whom might wish to make use of the September school holidays to visit.

Photo courtesy of Changi Airport Group

This is not the first time that sunflowers have been associated with Changi Airport.

The Changi sunflower garden at Terminal 2 has been open since 2002, one of the many gardens in the airport for travellers to enjoy before flying off.

Merch available

In addition to the flowers themselves, visitors can also purchase merchandise at the main event outpost at Terminal 3's departure hall, as well as a sunflower-themed vending machine at Terminal 3 North.

Items include a smart-looking bear with a sunflower-themed hat, as well as pens, coasters, magnets and pouches, featuring artwork from the different gardens in Changi such as the Sunflower Garden, and Cactus Garden.

Photo courtesy of Changi Airport Group

There are even sunflower-themed foods, such as soft serve yoghurt with sunflower-flavoured sauce, and sunflower butter toast, although available in limited quantities.

Photo courtesy of Changi Airport Group

Top image via Changi Airport Group

