Strong typhoon to hit Japan until Aug. 30, some flights to be cancelled

Typhoon Shanshan is expected to bring about heavy rains and strong winds.

Seri Mazliana | August 27, 2024, 03:30 AM

A strong typhoon is expected to hit the southwestern shores of Japan from Aug. 26 to 30.

Typhoon Shanshan will bring about heavy rains and strong winds as it moves towards the Amami Islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, according to Japan English-language news agency Kyodo News.

Some flights and bullet trains servicing areas, such as Tokyo and Osaka, have been cancelled or are likely to be affected.

Heavy rainfall over some parts of Japan

Typhoon Shanshan, which is set to cause heavy rains across several regions in Japan, was reportedly moving westward on Aug. 26.

At around 6pm (5pm Singapore time) on Monday, the typhoon recorded an atmospheric pressure of 980 hectopascals, with winds of up to 180kmh.

JMA said heavy rainfall of over 300mm in a 24-hour period is expected to occur in the western and eastern parts of Japan, reported Kyodo News.

Torrential rain of over 500mm could also be observed in a 24-hour period in Miyazaki Prefecture on the Kyushu island.

Some flights cancelled, bullet trains likely to be disrupted

On Aug. 26, Japan Airlines (JAL) announced on X several cancellations to its domestic and international flights.

The airline cancelled its domestic flights on Aug. 27 to and from the Nansei Islands, including Amami and Okinawa.

International flights on Aug. 28 to and from Osaka and Nagoya have also been cancelled.

According to NHK, some bullet train services across the country may face possible disruptions or cancellations.

Central Japan Railway Company also announced the possible suspension of the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train service from Aug. 29 to 31.

The railway operator also said it may cancel some or all services on the line on Aug. 28 and 29.

The Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train line, which has a stop at Hiroshima, and the Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train may also be affected.

