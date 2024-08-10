S'pore kayaker Stephenie Chen finishes 7th in Paris Olympics Final C, places 23rd out of 40 overall

Singapore kayaker Stephenie Chen finished 23rd out of 40 in the women's K1 500m competition in the Paris Olympics, on Aug. 10.

Chen was competing in the Final C, where there is no chance of a medal, to determine the placings for the 17th to 24th positions.

She finished with a timing of 1 min 56.55 sec to come in 7th in the Final C, and 23rd place overall.

It is Chen's Olympic debut.

First Singaporean kayaker in Olympic final

Chen is the first Singaporean kayaker to make it to an Olympic final.

Congratulating Chen on her feat, the Singapore Canoe Federation posted on Aug. 10:

"Although a medal wasn’t in the cards, Stephenie has made history by going where no local paddler has gone before, setting a new standard for the sport in Singapore!"

Chen, 32, qualified for the Paris Olympics with a timing of 2 min 6.119 sec in April.

She is the first Singaporean kayaker to make it to the Olympics in 12 years.

She previously won a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Top image from Andy Chua / SportSG from sgolympics Instagram.