Back

StarHub broadband customers experiencing disruptions across S'pore on Aug. 20 evening

Uh oh.

Ruth Chai | August 20, 2024, 09:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

UPDATE on Aug. 20 at 9:15pm: StarHub said it has rerouted traffic, and that broadband and TV+ services should back online progressively.

Some StarHub customers are experiencing disruptions to their broadband service on the evening of Aug. 20, 2024.

The Downdetector website indicated a spike in reports of users experiencing Starhub problems at around 6pm.

Photo via Downdetector

Customers took to commenting on the most recent social media post by StarHub, seeking updates.

The commenters shared that their Broadband connections were down in their respective parts of Singapore, with some saying that they could not access StarHub's TV service as well.

StarHub representatives have been replying to such comments since around 7:30pm, offering "basic troubleshooting steps" including rebooting one's devices and referring users to troubleshooting instructions on its website.

StarHub working on the issue

The service provider then addressed the matter on its social media pages at around 8pm.

It said that its team is "working to resolve the issue promptly", apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers, and promised updates "as soon as possible".

They issued an update to the situation at 9:15pm:

"We’ve successfully rerouted traffic, and you should start seeing your broadband and TV+ services coming back online progressively. If you’re still facing issues, we recommend trying a quick reboot of your router. We deeply appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this issue."

Mothership has reached out to StarHub for more information on the disruption.

Top photo via Downdetector and Beh Keng Aik/Google Maps

M'sian man's head severed from body in fatal freak road accident after leaving Tuas Checkpoint to go home

He was driving home from Singapore when the accident occured.

August 21, 2024, 11:21 AM

Someone in Yishun called police on getai show

The organisers said they complied with all rules and regulations.

August 21, 2024, 11:05 AM

Ex-Thai PM Thaksin, whose daughter is the current PM, has royal defamation case hearing postponed to July 2025

The court is also expected to deliver its ruling next year.

August 21, 2024, 11:00 AM

Hit-&-run: Driver leaves scene at CTE after car hits another car causing it to skid across road

A motorcycle and another car managed to slow down in time.

August 21, 2024, 10:41 AM

Jennifer Lopez, 54, files for divorce from Ben Affleck, 51, after 2 years of marriage

End of Bennifer 2.0.

August 21, 2024, 10:17 AM

Huge pasar malam near Tampines MRT station open till Sep. 15, 2024

There's also a rodeo bull!!!!

August 21, 2024, 10:01 AM

Tourists claim bus driver left them stranded along road in Little India after they refused to buy souvenirs

A video of the incident shows the driver unloading the group's luggage from the bus.

August 21, 2024, 09:52 AM

Al Jasra in Kembangan suspended 2 weeks for not keeping premises free of infestation

It is closed from Aug. 20 to Sep. 2, 2024.

August 21, 2024, 09:48 AM

Anwar disappointed in public backlash over Palestinians being brought to M'sia for treatment

Anwar expressed sadness.

August 21, 2024, 09:29 AM

S'porean woman, 22, admits to showing colleague's nude photos to other co-workers

She reportedly obtained a video containing the photos from the victim's ex-boyfriend, who kept them without the victim's consent.

August 21, 2024, 02:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.