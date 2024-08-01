Squid Game season 2 to air on Dec. 26, 2024

The official date has dropped for the release of the highly anticipated second season of the hit Korean Netflix series, "Squid Game".

The show will air on Dec. 26, 2024, according to a post by the United States Netflix Instagram account on Aug. 1:

The post also shared that the final season of the show will be out in 2025.

"Squid Game" is set in a dystopian world where contestants, caught in financial hardship, compete in deadly children's games for money.

Top photo from Netflix.