Back

Squid Game season 2 to air on Dec. 26, 2024

Final season will be out in 2025

Tharun Suresh | August 01, 2024, 10:46 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The official date has dropped for the release of the highly anticipated second season of the hit Korean Netflix series, "Squid Game".

The show will air on Dec. 26, 2024, according to a post by the United States Netflix Instagram account on Aug. 1:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

The post also shared that the final season of the show will be out in 2025.

"Squid Game" is set in a dystopian world where contestants, caught in financial hardship, compete in deadly children's games for money.

Top photo from Netflix. 

'Not great', 'not really seasoned', Olympic athletes complain about Paris food

"It's been a struggle."

August 01, 2024, 10:30 AM

Nakhon Kitchen in Sengkang suspended 2 weeks for failing to keep premises free of infestation

It is suspended from Jul. 30 to Aug. 12, 2024.

August 01, 2024, 10:05 AM

Tommy Koh 'not convinced' by Income Insurance's reasons for sale to German insurer

"Income is not a loss making company in need of rescue," he said. 

August 01, 2024, 10:03 AM

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew secures top 16 spot at Paris Olympics

Let's go.

August 01, 2024, 09:42 AM

US-S'pore bilateral relationship in 'excellent shape': PM Wong on visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Part of a wider trip to the Asian and Southeast Asian region.

August 01, 2024, 01:46 AM

2 decades after completion, Teck Lee LRT station in Punggol opening on Aug. 15, 2024

Finally.

August 01, 2024, 12:00 AM

ByteDance office food poisoning: Caterers Yun Hai Yao & Pu Tien Services suspended until further notice

17 people were hospitalised and are currently stable.

July 31, 2024, 11:56 PM

Kim Jong Un weighs 140kg, North Korea govt looking for obesity medicine

The issues are likely to be caused by heavy drinking, smoking and stress.

July 31, 2024, 08:52 PM

Food delivery rider lane-splits on e-bike, gets sandwiched between 2 cars, crashes

The rider was able to get back onto his feet.

July 31, 2024, 06:39 PM

Food waste social enterprise MoNo Foods relocates to Tekka Place, will stay till end-Feb. 2025

The fill-a-box concept is also here to stay.

July 31, 2024, 06:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.