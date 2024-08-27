S'poreans who lose their jobs can apply for temporary financial assistance from Apr. 2025: MOM

Eligible Singaporeans who become involuntarily unemployed will soon be able to apply for temporary financial assistance.

The SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support (JS) scheme, first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the Aug. 18 National Day Rally, aims to help jobseekers "bounce back from employment setbacks", the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in an Aug. 27 press release.

It will enable eligible workers to receive up to S$6,000 in financial support over six months.

Who is eligible?

Under the first phase of the scheme in April 2025, workers must be lower- to middle-income Singaporeans aged 21 and above, who earned an average of S$5,000 per month or less, to qualify.

Permanent residents will also be made eligible in the second phase, which will kick in in the first quarter of 2026.

Workers must have been employed for at least six months in the past 12 months prior to the application.

In addition, they must do their part to actively search for a new job, including applying for jobs, attending career coaching, or participating in eligible training courses.

More details on the job search criteria will be released closer to April 2025, MOM said.

How does it work?

The first payout will be the highest at a maximum of S$1,500, and gradually taper down over the next few months.

It will be further capped at the the individual's previous average monthly income, prior to them losing their job.

For instance, if a jobseeker earned S$1,200, he or she would receive S$1,200 in the first and second months.

Payouts will also be discontinued after the jobseeker successfully secures a new job, even if he or she is still midway through the six-month support duration.

Furthermore, if jobseekers wish to undergo reskilling or upskilling, they can also apply for training programmes under other SkillsFuture or Workforce Singapore schemes.

They may consequently receive allowances on top of the JS support.

Not aimed at households facing financial distress

MOM clarified that the support is meant to help involuntarily employed persons to bounce back, and ease the pressure on them to "rush into a new, potentially ill-fitting job".

It is not, however, designed to meet the needs of households facing financial distress as a result of a household member's involuntary unemployment.

"For these households, they can receive support from other social assistance schemes, such as ComCare Short-to-Medium-Term Assistance (SMTA) and the GST Voucher scheme," MOM said.

More details about the scheme can be found here.

