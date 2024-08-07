S'poreans in UK urged to avoid riot-affected areas: S'pore High Commission in London

Anti-immigration riots and unrest have been spreading across the United Kingdom following the murder of three children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on Jul. 29, 2024.

Singaporeans residing in or travelling to the UK are urged to stay vigilant and avoid areas affected by the riots where possible, the Singapore High Commission in London said in a post to X on Aug. 4:

The High Commission urged Singaporeans in UK who are not registered to e-register.

"Any Singaporean requiring consular assistance can contact the High Commission's duty phone at +44 (0) 7710 348 335," the High Commission added.

What is happening?

According to the BBC, a false rumour that the suspect involved in the stabbing of three girls in Southport was a Muslim asylum seeker spread online, sparking the unrest.

Images of disorder and chaos have since spread across the internet.

One video, posted to X by user imohumoren, showed rioters firing flares and setting fires at one end of the street, while police can be seen marching from the other end:

Riots in the UK. pic.twitter.com/eb1gpgqjmt — Big Cuz (@imohumoren) August 4, 2024

Another video posted to X by user DD_Geopolitics showed a group of rioters jumping on a car and attacking the driver and passengers inside:

🇬🇧 Riots in the UK are quickly getting out of control. pic.twitter.com/ZbPHY514Ak — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) August 3, 2024

Police hope to be "through the worst"

UK prime minister Keir Starmer told the BBC that communities "will be safe" in the face of the disorder and that those taking part in the unrest would feel the "full force of the law".

Police also said they hope to be "through the worst" of the disorder.

More than 400 arrests have been made since the disorder began.

Prosecutors are considering terrorism charges for some of the suspects.

Also, a 28-year-old man was charged for posting content online that was allegedly intended to stir up racial hatred in relation to the riots, the BBC reported.

This would be the first such charge pertaining to the riots.

Top photo from imohumoren/X & theinformant_X/X.