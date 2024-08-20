S'porean man, 55, jailed after forcing his daughter, then 10, to stroke his genitals & watch porn

Warning: This article contains content which some may find disturbing. Audience discretion is advised.

When a Singaporean man wanted to obtain sexual pleasure, he asked his then-10-year-old daughter to touch his genitals at his home in 2019.

When the girl refused to do so, the man took her hands forcefully and "guided it to stroke his penis".

Man's wrongdoings in 2019

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the man was living with his wife, his parents-in-law, his two sons, and the victim when the incident took place.

The man, who regularly drinks alcohol day and night, was feeling intoxicated after consuming some alcohol again that day.

In addition to forcing his daughter to perform the sexual act on him, the man also called her over to show her one of the pornographic videos he received from his friends.

He estimated that he did so on about three to four occasions.

The man had never shown such videos to his sons.

Arrested in 2023

Although the victim felt uncomfortable due to all these incidents, she did not tell anyone about her father's wrongdoings initially.

She eventually made a police report about these incidents approximately four years later on Feb. 10, 2023, and the man was arrested the next day.

During his arrest, the police also found 140 obscene films in his handphone.

Sentenced to 18 months in prison

The man, now 55 years old, was handed an 18-month jail term on Aug. 20 after pleading guilty to one charge under the Children and Young Persons Act, reported The Straits Times.

Two other charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing, namely showing pornography to a person under the age of 21 and possessing obscene films.

In his address on sentencing, the public prosecutor sought 18 to 24 months imprisonment for the man, highlighting that he "chose to abuse the trust reposed in him by his biological daughter to sexually gratify himself".

The public prosecutor added:

"This final sentence [is] by no means crushing and is entirely proportionate to his offending. He would be in prison for less of a time that the victim has had and will have to live with these memories of her own father. Having acted so callously against his own daughter to satisfy his own perverse desires, the accused must now bear the consequences of his actions."

Top image via Canva; image for illustration purposes only