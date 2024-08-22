Back

S'pore telemedicine clinic ad says, 'We don't do 1-second consults'

Spicy.

Ilyda Chua | August 22, 2024, 02:41 PM

Singapore telemedicine company RapiDr recently posted a tongue-in-cheek ad on Instagram proclaiming that they "don't do one-second consults".

Don't understand the reference?

Here's some context: On Aug. 17, the Ministry of Health (MOH) suspended a Beach Road clinic's teleconsultation services.

Investigations found that it issued multiple medical certificates (MCs) to some patients, with one patient being issued 19 in a single month.

It also recorded over 100,000 consults lasting one minute or less. The shortest session lasted just one second.

"Definitely more than one second"

In response to Mothership's queries about the ad, RapiDr said that while consultations can be short with straightforward conditions, "consultations that last one second frankly do not make sense and can be very unsafe, even with the latest developments in AI".

It added that the clinic requires all doctors to rule out emergency conditions by asking questions to gauge the patient's condition.

This "definitely takes more than one second", it quipped.

In addition, all its doctors are locals and fully licensed by MOH and the Singapore Medical Council (SMC).

"We are fully aware of how telemedicine in Singapore is going through a period of bad faith due to certain industry players," the clinic said.

"We want to be part of the conversation on how Singapore’s healthcare system can be more efficient in a way that goes beyond costs and subsidies."

Clamping down

In May 2024, MOH said it would instill new restrictions on the issuance of MCs, amidst concerns that doctors were giving them out too freely.

This was particularly in the context of teleconsultations.

"MCs were issued when patients mentioned that they had just wanted a certification to skip work or school, but they were not sick," MOH said.

The ministry later said it would take action against doctors or dentists who issue MCs without "proper medical grounds".

In the wake of the MaNaDr suspension, MOH said it would audit and monitor other licensed providers of outpatient medical services via teleconsultation, particularly those doing so via platforms.

This is to ensure that teleconsultations are properly conducted in compliance with relevant regulatory requirements.

"MOH will take decisive enforcement action against errant practices by healthcare service providers, to protect patients and also uphold the reputation of and trust for healthcare professions," it said.

Top image from Rapidr/Instagram and Unsplash

