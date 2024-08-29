S'pore Red Cross pledges S$50,000 in relief efforts to help Laos amid severe flooding, landslides

Since Jul. 22, 2024, heavy rainfall has brought widespread flooding and landslides to Laos.

Approximately 19,600 people across 261 villages have been significantly affected, with many losing their homes and livelihoods.

Infrastructure, including roads, bridges, hospitals, and water systems, has also been extensively damaged.

In response to the ongoing crisis, the Singapore Red Cross has pledged S$50,000 to support emergency operations and provide essential assistance and relief to affected communities through the Lao Red Cross.

Benjamin William, chief executive officer of the Singapore Red Cross, said that it is "working closely" with its Laotian counterpart to address immediate needs.

Crisis response

As part of its crisis response, the Lao Red Cross has been constructing water barriers, relocating assets and livestock, and cleaning houses and roads.

It has also distributed relief kits and clean water to affected communities.

This is even as floods continue. According to AHA Centre, an intergovernmental organisation established by the ten ASEAN member states, heavy rainfall began on Aug. 20 in the Xayaboury Province, damaging agriculture and infrastructure, and affecting about 400 individuals.

Currently, the Singapore Red Cross is in close contact with Laos to monitor the situation, and "stands ready to provide additional assistance", the organisation said in an Aug. 29 press release.

If needed, Singapore may also deploy volunteers to assist with relief efforts.

Top image from Lao National Radio and Lao News Agency