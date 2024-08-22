Back

S'pore photographer captures cool shot of owl eating frog during supermoon

Stunning.

Ilyda Chua | August 22, 2024, 11:22 AM

You might've heard of the recent Blue Moon supermoon on Aug. 19.

Some people took pretty cool photos of the rare phenomenon.

But this Singapore photographer managed to capture something even rarer: a Buffy fish owl, successful catch in its prominent beak, silhouetted against the supermoon.

He posted the stunning shot on Facebook group Nature Society Singapore.

Photo from Woo Yee/Facebook

Speaking to Mothership, Woo said he took the photo on the night of the supermoon at the Seletar area.

The supermoon in the middle of the Hungry Ghost Festival contributed to the "perfect ambience".

This was particularly as the bird itself feasted on its own prey, a small frog.

"Right time, right place, right subjects," he added.

Top image from Woo Yee/Facebook

