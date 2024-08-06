Back

S'porean motorcyclist accused of hitting M'sia bike near Causeway, gets cornered by 'witness'

Harrowing.

Ilyda Chua | August 06, 2024, 06:03 PM

After passing through Woodlands Checkpoint on his way to Johor Bahru on Jul. 27, a Singaporean man on his motorcycle was cornered by two motorcyclists riding Malaysia-registered motorbikes.

This was after one of the Malaysia-registered motorbikes side-swiped the Singapore-registered motorbike, and the other Malaysia-registered bike rider served as a "witness" to the incident.

In a video posted on TikTok, the man, who wanted to be known as Wilfred, showed the altercation between him and the other two riders.

He explained that it was captured with a 360-degree camera attached to the front of his motorcycle.

What happened in the video

In the video, Wilfred could be seen riding away from the customs while his wife rode pillion.

Video from Wilfred

After passing by a number of stationary bikes clustered at the side of the road, he was confronted by the first rider, who had side-swiped him.

A second motorcyclist then rode up to Wilfred on the other side, leaving him sandwiched in the middle.

"[They] ganged up and accused me of hitting their bike," he wrote.

The confrontation was followed by some wild gesticulating by all three parties, including Wilfred gesturing to the 360-degree camera.

Video from Wilfred

"Told them I have video proof and they left me alone," he added.

What really happened

Speaking to Mothership, Wilfred said the incident took place at around 10am, during one of his regular weekend trips to JB with his wife.

He had just left Woodlands Checkpoint when the first bike approached, side-swiping him.

Video from Wilfred

"I jam-braked and asked them what he wanted," he explained.

"He asked in Mandarin, 做什么, 做什么? (What are you doing?)"

"And then the other rider came in and asked the same thing, 'What are you doing? What do you want?'"

When he questioned what they meant, the first rider then accused him of swerving in and out on the way to JB, saying that he had been "anyhow riding" and had hit his bike.

The second rider subsequently chimed in, also accusing him of "anyhow riding".

Wilfred then asked both of them if they had any proof, and added that he had recorded the incident on his 360-degree camera.

He also asked the second rider if he was friends with the first rider, which he denied.

"They even tried to get other passersby — Malaysians — to garner more support, speaking to them in Bahasa, accusing us of something that we didn't do."

"But luckily my wife is Chinese-Indon, so she understood what they said. And she said in Bahasa, 'Don't anyhow accuse us, you don't have the proof'."

Showed them recording

Despite explaining that he had captured everything on camera, the two riders allegedly did not believe him.

They also insisted that he had been the one riding badly.

"So I stopped the recording and showed [the video] to them," Wilfred explained.

"We even showed the other passers-by the video, and some of them agreed that it wasn't our fault. Others [told the riders] to forget it lah, no injuries, just let it go and move on."

In the end, the two riders left Wilfred and his wife alone.

"I've heard stories like this before. It could [have been] worse, out on the roads," he admitted.

Approached ICA officers

After heading back to Singapore, he made a report with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers stationed there, but was informed that they did not have jurisdiction at the Malaysia side.

In the end, Wilfred and his wife decided not to make a report to the Malaysian police, as no damage was done.

He added that he had also given the first rider — the one who side-swiped him — his phone number, as the latter's box had fallen off in the impact.

He told him to call if he found any damage, and said he would foot the bill.

"He said he would call me back tomorrow, which he never did," he quipped.

Top image from Wilfred

