S'pore kayaker Stephenie Chen advances to Olympic semi-finals, will compete on Aug. 10

Singapore kayaker Stephenie Chen has advanced to the semi-finals of the women's K1 500m at the Paris Olympics.

She finished 5th out of 8 in yesterday's quarter-finals with a timing of 1 min 53.88 sec.

The national kayaker, 32, qualified for the Paris Olympics with a timing of 2 min 6.119 sec, marking the first time in 12 years that a Singaporean kayaker was able to make it to the Olympics.

She previously won a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Chen will compete in the semi-finals on Aug. 10 at 10:30am (4:30pm SGT).

