Back

S'pore kayaker Stephenie Chen advances to Olympic semi-finals, will compete on Aug. 10

Congrats!!

Ilyda Chua | August 08, 2024, 09:52 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore kayaker Stephenie Chen has advanced to the semi-finals of the women's K1 500m at the Paris Olympics.

She finished 5th out of 8 in yesterday's quarter-finals with a timing of 1 min 53.88 sec.

The national kayaker, 32, qualified for the Paris Olympics with a timing of 2 min 6.119 sec, marking the first time in 12 years that a Singaporean kayaker was able to make it to the Olympics.

She previously won a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Chen will compete in the semi-finals on Aug. 10 at 10:30am (4:30pm SGT).

Top image by Andy Chua/SNOC

'Electoral boundaries meant to serve interests of S'poreans, not political parties': Parliament debates issue ahead of next GE

“I trust all my public service officers have, whether they are in the EBRC or not, for them to discharge their duties without fear and favour,” Chan Chun Sing said.

August 08, 2024, 08:21 AM

S'pore kitefoiler Max Maeder ranks 2nd after 7 races, moves on to Grand Finals for medal fight

Proud.

August 07, 2024, 11:22 PM

27 individuals, including 13 migrant domestic workers, arrested by MOM for employment-related offences

Investigations against those arrested are ongoing.

August 07, 2024, 10:16 PM

Rainie Yang's Aug. 24 S'pore concert cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances', new date & venue to be provided

All tickets will be fully refunded.

August 07, 2024, 08:40 PM

Loh Kean Yew announces he's a father to baby boy after return from Paris Olympics

Congrats!!

August 07, 2024, 07:35 PM

Johor girl, 6, undergoing therapy after alleged abduction

The girl is "experiencing emotional stress", her mother said.

August 07, 2024, 07:14 PM

Milo Boost Up is Milo & coffee combined. Sip or skip it?

A Milo and coffee fusion is finally here.

August 07, 2024, 07:00 PM

EBRC not formed. So when will the next S'pore General Elections happen? Here's our two cents.

Tick tock.

August 07, 2024, 06:57 PM

Ex-WP MP Leon Perera attends PSP National Day dinner

👀

August 07, 2024, 06:37 PM

Thai opposition figure Pita Limjaroenrat banned from politics for 10 years, Move Forward Party dissolved

Pita was one of 11 MFP's past and present leaders to be banned for 10 years.

August 07, 2024, 06:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.