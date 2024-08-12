Smoke from SIA Boeing 787-10 plane in Japan caused by technical issue with brakes upon landing: SIA

The white smoke seen coming from a Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane on Aug. 12, 2024 was caused by a technical issue with its brakes upon landing, said an SIA spokesperson to Mothership.

Landed at Narita Airport, Tokyo

Flight SQ638 experienced a technical issue with its brakes upon landing at Narita International Airport at 7:38am (local time) on Monday (Aug. 12).

SIA’s ground engineering team resolved the technical issue and replaced one of the tyres on the Boeing 787-10 aircraft, said the spokesperson.

The incident resulted in a delay of over two hours to flight SQ637 bound for Singapore, departing Narita at 1:28pm (local time).

"SIA apologises to all customers for the inconvenience caused by this incident," said the spokesperson.

"The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority."

White smoke

White smoke was seen coming from of a Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane landing at Narita airport on Monday (Aug. 12).

No injuries were reported, according to Japanese media Kyodo News, citing a report received by firefighters.

The aircraft was towed away as a result of the incident, leading to a closure of Runway B at Narita airport for about 50 minutes.

Tyre debris was reportedly found on the runway.

There were 260 passengers and 16 operating crew on board the Boeing 787-10.

