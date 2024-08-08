Back

Man slashed twice on back in AMK Ave 10 after purported flirting incident: 4 men & 3 women, aged 17-25, arrested

Five of them will be charged in court for the offence of rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

Belmont Lay | August 08, 2024, 11:58 AM

Events

The police have arrested four men and three women, aged 17 to 25, for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

The police were alerted to a case of assault along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at about 3:15am on Aug. 7, 2024.

The officers found a man with two slash wounds on his back a the scene and he was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the male victim was attacked by a group of four men allegedly armed with knives after a purported flirting incident between the male victim and one woman from the assailants’ group.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from surveillance and police cameras, the identities of the seven persons believed to be involved in the incident were established and the suspects were arrested on the same day.

Two knives were seized as case exhibits.

Four men and one woman, aged 20 to 25, will be charged in court on Aug. 8 with the offence of rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

The offence carries an imprisonment term for up to 10 years and caning.

The remaining two women are assisting with police investigations.

Top photo via Google Maps

