Sinkhole appears in Seoul, swallows car, leaves 2 seniors seriously injured

Oh dear.

Ilyda Chua | August 29, 2024, 02:27 PM

A sinkhole appeared in the middle of a road in Seoul, South Korea, on Aug. 29.

Two people — a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s — sustained serious injuries, with one in critical condition, reported The Korea Herald.

Investigations ongoing

The incident took place at 11:26am (10:26am SGT) at Seongsan-ro in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun-gu.

As the sinkhole opened up, a car rolled over sideways and fell into the collapsed road.

Video from h777cc/Naver

The driver and the passenger — the injured man and woman respectively — were seriously injured as a result.

Korean newspaper Korea JoongAng Daily reported that the woman initially was in a state of cardiac arrest, but her pulse was recovered after first responders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Both were conveyed to hospital.

Photo from 푸홀스/X

The car was later lifted out of the sinkhole by a crane.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the sinkhole.

Top image from 푸홀스/X

