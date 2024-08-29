Sinkhole appears in Seoul, swallows car, leaves 2 seniors seriously injured

A sinkhole appeared in the middle of a road in Seoul, South Korea, on Aug. 29.

Two people — a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s — sustained serious injuries, with one in critical condition, reported The Korea Herald.

Investigations ongoing

The incident took place at 11:26am (10:26am SGT) at Seongsan-ro in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun-gu.

As the sinkhole opened up, a car rolled over sideways and fell into the collapsed road.

The driver and the passenger — the injured man and woman respectively — were seriously injured as a result.

Korean newspaper Korea JoongAng Daily reported that the woman initially was in a state of cardiac arrest, but her pulse was recovered after first responders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Both were conveyed to hospital.

The car was later lifted out of the sinkhole by a crane.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the sinkhole.

Top image from 푸홀스/X