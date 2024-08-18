Singles & their parents to get priority access to BTO flats starting mid-2025

Singles and their parents will also be extended priority access to Build-to-Order (BTO) flats starting mid-2025, announced Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his National Day Rally speech on Aug. 18, 2024.

Help for singles looking to get housing

Currently, only married children and their parents who are buying new flats to live with or near one another get priority access to BTO flats.

This was done to make it easier for families to look after one another, PM Wong said.

The new move will help single children who also want to stay close to their aged parents to take care of them.

"So we will extend the priority access to all parents and their children – married or single. This will take effect from the middle of next year," PM Wong said.

More details will be released by the Ministry of National Development (MND) at a later date.

PM Wong added that he had asked MND to look at what more the government can do for singles.

Currently, singles are limited to buying 2-room flexi BTO units only after they have turned 35.

