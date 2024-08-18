Back

Singles & their parents to get priority access to BTO flats starting mid-2025

Currently, only married children and their parents have priority access.

Khine Zin Htet | August 18, 2024, 08:50 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singles and their parents will also be extended priority access to Build-to-Order (BTO) flats starting mid-2025, announced Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his National Day Rally speech on Aug. 18, 2024.

Help for singles looking to get housing

Currently, only married children and their parents who are buying new flats to live with or near one another get priority access to BTO flats.

This was done to make it easier for families to look after one another, PM Wong said.

The new move will help single children who also want to stay close to their aged parents to take care of them.

"So we will extend the priority access to all parents and their children – married or single. This will take effect from the middle of next year," PM Wong said.

More details will be released by the Ministry of National Development (MND) at a later date.

PM Wong added that he had asked MND to look at what more the government can do for singles.

Currently, singles are limited to buying 2-room flexi BTO units only after they have turned 35.

Top photo from Canva

Enhanced CPF Housing Grant of up to S$80,000 to be increased to help S'poreans further afford housing

The government is also looking at decreasing BTO waiting times.

August 18, 2024, 08:47 PM

Working parents to get 10 weeks new shared parental leave, additional paternity leave to be mandatory: PM Wong

New measures will provide parents a total of 30 weeks of paid parental leave.

August 18, 2024, 08:38 PM

Eligible jobseekers to get up to S$6,000 financial support under new SkillsFuture scheme

It will be for a period of over six months.

August 18, 2024, 08:29 PM

Gan Kim Yong to oversee review of govt rules & processes for businesses: PM Wong

To create a more business-friendly environment in S'pore.

August 18, 2024, 08:21 PM

Teased by classmates as 'jiak kentang', PM Wong highlights importance of bilingualism in his 1st Mandarin NDR speech

The government will be changing some educational policies to allow more students to study Higher Mother Tongue.

August 18, 2024, 07:11 PM

'We will continue to provide more support to lighten everyone’s burden': PM Wong on cost of living

The government will try to simplify compliance and regulatory process to reduce the costs of running small and medium businesses.

August 18, 2024, 07:04 PM

PM Wong has been 'diligently' learning Malay to deliver his first rally speech

When he was young, his parents would occasionally converse in Malay between themselves, but he didn't manage to pick up the language fully.

August 18, 2024, 06:55 PM

Here's our 2024 National Day Rally bingo

To keep all of us entertained.

August 18, 2024, 05:33 PM

Taxi caught on video braking sharply twice before vehicle apparently hit its rear, ComfortDelGro investigating

The incident occurred at the Dhoby Ghaut area.

August 18, 2024, 04:45 PM

McDonald's S'pore giving out 100 McGriddles jackets to people who buy the most McGriddles by Aug. 21

Wake up babe, McGriddles drip just dropped.

August 18, 2024, 04:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.