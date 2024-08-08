Jay Chou's music makes S'poreans sad, while Taylor Swift's music makes them happy: Survey

Anyone who remembers the Taylor Swift craze that took over Singapore in March 2024 will not doubt the global superstar's massive impact on everyone.

Turns out her music may not just impact Singapore's economy, but its citizens' mood as well, according to a survey by online language learning marketplace Preply released on Aug. 6.

The survey queried 1,502 Singaporeans and looked at which artistes cause people to feel happy, sad, angry, or loved.

Swift's music makes fans happy, loved, and sad

The survey found that Swift is the best artist to put fans in a good mood, with 23.6 per cent of people saying her songs make them happy.

Looking at specific locations, Preply suggests that Serangoon has the most Swifties, making up 36.4 per cent of those surveyed.

Swiftie's songs are also most likely to evoke emotions of love in her fans, as voted by 25.9 per cent of survey takers.

However, Swift's music is also the second most likely to make fans feel sad when listening to it.

Artistes most likely to make fans feel happy

The survey found that over three-quarters of Singaporeans, or 79.8 per cent, enjoyed listening to happy music.

Some 77.8 per cent of them would also listen to happy music to boost their mood when feeling down.

Taylor Swift and Maroon 5 are the top two artists most likely to put fans in a good mood, with 23.6 per cent of people saying the pop queen's songs make them happy.

In this area, Blackpink and Jay Chou's music trail behind the top two at third and fourth with 15.2 per cent and 14.3 per cent respectively.

Artistes that are most likely to make fans feel sad

Over half of Singaporeans also enjoy listening to sad music, making up 51.1 per cent of those surveyed.

With "King of Mandopop" Jay Chou topping the list at 19.5 per cent, Swift follows suit at 19 per cent.

The survey said that though Jay Chou is the most likely to stir feelings of sadness in the Millenial and Gen-Y age groups at 22 per cent, Swift is more likely to evoke sadness in the Gen Z age group at 25.6 per cent.

Mandopop artistes JJ Lin and Eric Chou follow behind the top artists in third and fourth place.

Adele placed fifth on the list.

Artists that are most likely to make fans feel angry

For feelings of anger, American rock band Linkin Park takes the cake with 14.1 per cent, followed by rapper Eminem at 12 per cent.

Third place goes to heavy metal band Metallica at 9.8 per cent.

According to the survey, one-third or 32.7 per cent of Singaporeans residing in Sembwang are likely to feel angry listening to Linkin Park.

Artistes that are most likely to make fans feel loved

Swift yet again tops the list as the artiste most likely to make fans feel loved with 25.9 per cent.

Ed Sheeran is the runner-up at 20.1 per cent, and Bruno Mars takes third place at 15.9 per cent.

Top image via @taylorswift and @jaychou/Instagram.