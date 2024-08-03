Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew loses 2-0 to world no. 2, misses Paris Olympics semi-finals

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew's Olympic journey ended in a 2-0 defeat against defending Olympic gold medallist Viktor Axelsen.

Loh put up a solid fight but eventually lost 21-9, 21-17 as the world number two dominated the court throughout the quarter-finals.

Loh will not advance to the semi-finals.

Game one

In the first game, Loh struggled as he trailed behind Axelsen 7-3.

The game stalled for a few minutes as Loh scraped his hand against the ground, resulting in a bloodied knuckle that needed to be bandaged.

After getting his hand wrapped, the game continued.

However, even with some great points secured by Loh, Axelsen continued to widen the gap and won 21-9.

Game two

Loh and Axelsen were neck and neck in the second game as the two kept pace with each other.

However, Axelsen pulled ahead and won 21-17.

Top photos via SNOC/Facebook