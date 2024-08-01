S'porean man deported from Johor, fined S$8,800 for trespassing & vandalising royal museum

A Singaporean man has been fined and deported after trespassing and breaking a glass case containing private belongings of the Johor royal family at the Johor Abu Bakar Royal Museum.

The 32-year-old man was charged with a total of five offences, Free Malaysia Today and Malay Mail reported on Jul. 28.

Fined, deported

The man pleaded guilty for the offences he committed on Feb. 25 at the Malaysia's magistrates' court.

He was fined a total of RM30,000 (S$8,790) for his offences and was ordered to be deported after he paid the fine.

The man, who reportedly also holds a Dutch passport, was also charged with two offences related to trespassing into the museum and breaking the glass case containing the royal artefacts.

He was charged with a fine of RM4,500 (S$1,320) and RM10,000 (S$2,930) respectively for the offences.

Overstayed in Malaysia by 183 days

For his third offence, the man was fined RM3,000 (S$880) for smashing a glass mirror at the Z Hotel where he was staying.

Under the Immigration Act, the man was fined RM10,000 (S$2,930) for overstaying in Malaysia by 183 days.

On his fifth charge, the man was fined RM2,500 (S$730) under the Dangerous Drugs Act. He pleaded guilty to administering methamphetamine and amphetamine to himself at the police narcotics department in Johor Bahru.

The man's lawyer informed the court that the 32-year-old had mental health issues and was unable to control his actions during the incidents.

However, the man was fit enough to enter a plea.

