Back

S'porean man, 64, arrested in KL on suspicion of leading drug syndicate, drugs worth S$6.5 million seized

The haul could have been supplied to 1.1 million drug users, police estimated.

Belmont Lay | August 15, 2024, 11:39 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 64-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in Kuala Lumpur on Aug. 10 on suspicion of leading a drug syndicate, The Star reported.

The arrest, which also saw a 48-year-old Malaysian man detained, occurred at Taman Desa Petaling, a town in southern KL, where a traditional medicine shop was raided at about 2pm.

Millions of dollars worth of drugs seized

Drugs worth RM21.8 million (S$6.5 million) were seized, including 209.5kg of Erimin-5 pills.

The haul could have been supplied to 1.1 million drug users, police estimated.

The Malaysian man was believed to be a runner for the syndicate.

Police said in a press conference in KL that the Singaporean suspect was 30m from the shop and had to be stopped in his car before apprehending him.

Some 5.5kg of ecstasy pills were seized from the car.

Assets including cars and cash worth RM59,000 (S$17,500) were also seized.

Further investigation revealed that the medicine shop was owned by the suspected ringleader’s daughter, and was believed to have been used as a cover.

The syndicate has been operating since early 2024 and their supply was from overseas and distributed in the Klang Valley region in KL, police added,

Singaporean man's passport expired

Both suspects do not have any criminal record, and police had previously detained the Singaporean suspect but the case was not prosecuted, police said.

The Singaporean man's passport was discovered to have expired.

Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said it was aware of the Singaporean’s arrest and is liaising with the bureau’s Malaysian counterparts to render any help needed for investigations.

Top image from The Star.

Famous Amos cookies creator, Wally Amos, dies at 88

He died from complications of dementia, said his family.

August 15, 2024, 10:27 AM

S$1.3152 to US$1: S'pore dollar strengthens against US dollar, hits new 2024 high

It is expected to weaken again by year-end.

August 15, 2024, 10:22 AM

Footpaths next to cycling lanes meant for pedestrians only, enforcement from Jul. 2025

Stay in your lane.

August 15, 2024, 09:43 AM

NUS paying 40 students to educate tourists on etiquette & lead tours on campus

The move follows high visitor traffic and disruptions to campus activities by tourists.

August 15, 2024, 03:08 AM

Delivery rider in China kneels before security guard, footage sparks protest & demands for apology

At least 20 police officers, including those from the SWAT team, were called in.

August 15, 2024, 02:29 AM

M'sia woman receives S$36 angbao for wedding from colleagues, was 'unable to sleep' for several nights

"The question is, I treat people as VIP, but what do they treat me as?" the woman lamented.

August 14, 2024, 09:17 PM

Huge crowds turn up for DPR Ian at ION Orchard

Aaaaaaaaaaaah.

August 14, 2024, 08:48 PM

Rain & shine: We followed the bus parade to see S'poreans celebrate their Olympians

Hearts melted.

August 14, 2024, 07:12 PM

S’pore turns 59, Grab offers free delivery, 1-for-1 & up to 40% discount offers

Majulah!

August 14, 2024, 07:02 PM

POEMS trading app giving free fractional shares of Apple, Netflix & McDonald’s & other freebies worth S$1,500 & more as National Day promo

Download and sign up to the trading app to earn freebies.

August 14, 2024, 07:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.