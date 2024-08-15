S'pore wins 2 gold medals at 1st International Olympiad in AI

Two Singapore teams have clinched gold in the first-ever International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Olympiad calls for high school students around the world who find themselves identifying with terms like "coding prodigy" and "machine learning enthusiast".

A selection test for the Singapore teams was held on Apr. 28, 2024, conducted by a panel of professors from Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

The selected few were flown to Bulgaria to take part in the event, which was held from Aug. 9 to Aug. 15, 2024, under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev.

Gold for science

The award ceremony, which was livestreamed on YouTube on Aug. 14 (Singapore time), saw both teams, Team Singapore 1 and Team Singapore 2, ascending the stage to claim their medals.

Achievements ranging from bronze, silver, gold, and special awards were bestowed upon the relevant contestants.

Focusing on three areas of AI, natural language processing, machine learning, and computer vision, contestants vied for the top spots in the scientific and practical rounds.

Singapore emerged as one of the top countries to ace the scientific round, with two teams winning the gold medal.

Members of the first team are Shah Mahir Hitesh, Kabir Jain, Ng Shi Yu and Wang Zerui.

The members of the second team are Glenn Wu, Wang Jiayu, Lam Eu Ler and Chong Jia Shuo.

Other results

Apart from Singapore, Poland and Letovo also received gold medals in the scientific round.

China and Vietnam were among the five teams that got silver, while Malaysia was among the nine that got bronze.

The full list of winners can be found here:

Top images via @ioaiofficial/Instagram