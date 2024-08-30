Back

S'pore Turf Club to retrench 90 staff in 1st round of layoffs

Job fairs will be organised for those affected.

Belmont Lay | August 30, 2024, 04:01 PM

The Singapore Turf Club is retrenching.

This comes after the club’s impending closure was announced by the authorities in 2023.

The Singapore Turf Club is letting the first batch of workers go gradually between November 2024 and April 2025.

The rest of its employees will be let go subsequently, but the timeline is not confirmed yet.

The retrenchments of the club’s workforce, including horse trainers and jockeys, will take place in phases.

The club has identified more than 300 training courses to ease the transition for employees.

About 95 per cent of the workers have made use of these courses, the club told CNA.

More than 1,800 jobs in the hospitality, healthcare and government sectors will be made available to the club's 350 employees during two exclusive job fairs to be held in September.

Background

The last race will be held on Oct. 5, 2024 and around 700 horses will be exported.

The land will need to be returned to the government by 2027.

The 120ha or so land parcel in Kranji, home to the Singapore Racecourse, will be redeveloped for housing, as well as leisure and recreation uses.

CNA interviewed affected staff, including one has been at the club for 45 years and is looking to transition into a security officer role after attending the relevant courses.

Top photo via Google Maps

