S’pore streets adorned in pink due to trumpet tree blooms

You might have noticed that Singapore has been just a little more vibrant of late, and that’s because it’s flower blooming season.

While Singapore’s tropical climate doesn’t permit the growth of cherry blossoms, we have our very own version — the trumpet tree, whose pink blooms create an equally charming and dreamy environment.

Our tropical sakuras: Trumpet trees

Trumpet trees, which are scientifically known as Tabebuia rosea, are perennial trees in Singapore that can grow up to 35m in height.

Its towering height permits it to be an effective shade provider, which is why these trees can often be seen along roadsides and in parks.

Its trumpet-shaped flowers are behind its apt naming.

Additionally, the “rosea” in its scientific name refers to the rosy pink petals of the flowers, though the flower is in fact a begonia and not a rose.

A seasonal species

According to an Aug. 20 Facebook post by the National Parks Board (NParks), the flowering of the trumpet trees is "triggered by heavy rains after a long hot and dry spell – usually between March and April, and again between August and September".

Netizens for one, have been excited to share their photographs with the wider community.

Photographer Keith Wai Kiong took to Facebook to share his photographs with the Nature Society Singapore Facebook group with shots taken at AYE Clementi and Robertson Quay respectively.

"Hanami season has started", he captioned.

Fellow photographer Tan Yong Lin also seized the opportunity to capture the vibrant blooms.

Tan spotted them along the Singapore River, snapping these photos between Clarke Quay and Great World City.

Truly a City in Nature.

The trumpet blooms are expected to last only for several days, so do be quick to step out and admire them before they wilt.

Aside from trumpet trees, the bougainvillea, golden bells, and scented daphne, are also in bloom, so you might catch some bursts of yellow and white too.

Relevant stories

Top image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin/Facebook